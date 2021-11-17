Base64.ai launches a new AI that understands all documents
Real-time Document Processing and Data Extraction Company Launches its Pioneering Product
Base64.ai enables all operation managers and software engineers to build real-time document processing solutions with just a few clicks”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Base64.ai, an innovative New York startup launches its cloud-based AI technology to offer real-time document processing and data extraction. The revolutionary technology recognizes any type of document and it instantly extracts the text, data, tables, faces, and signatures.
— Ozan Eren Bilgen, CEO of Base64.ai
The AI can handle rotated images, multi-page PDFs, and complex forms it has never seen before. "All documents are essentially a form," says the Company's CEO Ozan Eren Bilgen, "By translating documents into key-value pairs, we enable automation for all document types."
99% of documents are still processed manually due to the limitations in current solutions that require custom-built machine learning models and architectures optimized for specific document types. However, there will never be an end to the kind of documents that flow through an office. Forms, IDs, invoices, contracts; all need hands-on attention. While some ID or invoice-specific solutions have recently entered the market, big tech does not offer solutions for custom documents and international needs. With Base64.ai's new no-template AI that understands every document, all of that is changing.
"You wouldn't hire an assistant separately for invoices, receipts, forms, and letters," says the company's CEO Ozan Eren Bilgen, "you would expect one person to handle all of your paperwork. So, we built that capable robot."
Machine learning is also costly to implement due to the sophisticated engineering required. While any company would benefit from machine learning, almost all lack machine learning engineers specialized in document processing, keeping this rapidly evolving technology out of reach for many large and small companies alike. Base64.ai's no-code integrations make the recent innovations in deep learning available to everyone who needs document processing automation.
"Base64.ai enables all operation managers and software engineers to build real-time document processing solutions with just a few clicks," says the company’s CEO, "It is as if you have an all-star team of machine learning researchers."
Dozens of billions are spent every year on document processing, which is why over 80% of executives in the world's largest 300 companies are ready to boost automation. While the pandemic keeps postponing the return to the office, there has never been a better time to implement tangible strategies to automate document processing across all industries.
As data automation technologies advance, companies will likely adopt AI-based document processing software. Huard Smith, Vice President of Forrester, publicly predicted that automation services will replace up to 73% of all cubicle-related jobs involving clerical tasks and data entry by 2030. Base64.ai’s all-purpose document processing AI leads that transition by enabling all companies to automate their document processing without spending time, effort, and money for building individual machine learning models for each document type.
About Base64.ai: Established in 2020, Base64.ai is a cloud-based artificial intelligence service that instantly and accurately extracts text, data, handwriting, photos, and signatures from all types of documents, including IDs, driver licenses, passports, visas, receipts, invoices, forms, and hundreds of other document types worldwide. In seconds, Base64.ai discerns the document's type, extracts the relevant information, verifies the results, and integrates them into the customer's systems saving thousands of employee hours per month for the customers by automating document processing.
Melike Ayan
Mel Strategies
+1 212-980-8090
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Base64.ai: ID validation, face recognition, document processing, and more