Governor's Proclamation House District 27

AUGUSTA — Governor Janet Mills and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows signed the proclamation announcing a special election for the Maine House District 27 seat will be held Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

This Senate seat was previously held by State Representative Kyle Bailey, who resigned in October.

House District 27 is made up of parts of Gorham and Scarborough.

Maine’s three political parties, the Democrats, Green Independents and Republicans, will now caucus to choose candidates for the seat. Candidate nominations are due to the Office of the Secretary of State by 5 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Non-party candidates must circulate petitions and obtain the signatures of at least 50, but not more than 80, registered voters in House District 27. The deadline to submit the petitions to the Secretary of State is by 5 p.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021 after first having the signatures certified by the appropriate town offices. Write-in candidates must declare their candidacy by 5 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021. Non-party petition forms and write-in candidate declaration forms may be obtained by contacting the Elections Division of the Secretary of State at 207-624-7650.

