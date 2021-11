REOCITO ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDERS

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reocito Capital Inc. (“Reocito” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today (the “Effective Date”), the Autorité des Marches Financiers, British Columbia Securities Commission, and Alberta Securities Commission (together, the “Securities Regulators”) have issued orders revoking their cease trade orders, originally issued in respect of the securities of the Company on, respectively, May 22, 2009, May 11, 2009 and August 20, 2009.On October 15, 2021, the Company filed (i) its audited annual financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, (ii) its unaudited interim financial statements, interim management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the periods ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021, (iii) a written undertaking from Reocito that it will hold an annual meeting of its shareholders within three months after the date on which the cease trade orders are revoked, (iv) Form 52-110F2 - Disclosure by Venture Issuers, (v) Form 58-101F2 - Corporate Governance Disclosure (Venture Issuers), and (vi) Form 51-102F6V - Statement of Executive Compensation – Venture Issuers (collectively, the “Continuous Disclosure Documents”). The Continuous Disclosure Documents are available for review online under the Company’s profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ). Following the filing of the Continuous Disclosure Documents, the Company is up-to-date with its continuous disclosure obligations.In connection with the Company's applications for the revocation of the cease trade orders, the Company provided an undertaking to the Securities Regulators that it would hold an annual meeting of shareholders of the Company within three months of the Effective Date. The Company has met all other conditions required by the securities commissions for revocation of the cease trade orders.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORSMichael LernerChief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer & DirectorT: 416-710-4906E: mlerner10@gmail.comCAUTIONARY STATEMENTSThis news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s intention to call an annual shareholders’ meeting in accordance with the undertaking given to the Securities Regulators.Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; and the inability of the Company to call a shareholders meeting in accordance with the undertaking given to the Securities Regulators.Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.