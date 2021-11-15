11/15/21-RECRUITMENT FOR STATE CONSERVATION ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS OPENS SOON

For Immediate News Release: November 15, 2021

RECRUITMENT FOR STATE CONSERVATION ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS OPENS SOON

(HONOLULU)- Imagine a day’s work inspecting the catch of fishers, checking harvested game in public hunting areas, patrolling the state’s nearshore waters on a jet ski, and responding to crimes in progress in State Parks and Small Boat Harbors. These are some of the daily duties of a Conservation and Resources Enforcement Officer (CREO), one of the most highly sought-after civil service positions within State government.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources is pleased to announce a rare opportunity for individuals to join the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) as an entry level CREO.

The official job announcements, which are island specific, will be released on the State Jobs website, http://jobs.hawaii.gov/careers/ on December 4, 2021, at 12:00am. Applications will be accepted electronically through the State Jobs website. The number of applications accepted for each island is limited.

The job announcements will remain open until January 15, 2022, or upon the receipt of the specific number of applications stated on each job announcement, whichever comes first. Interested applicants are urged to submit their applications immediately as these job announcements may close at any time.

In 2019, during the last recruitment for entry level CREO positions, application limits for all islands were reached and recruitment closed a few hours after the release of the job announcements.

As a condition of employment with the State of Hawai‘i, each qualified candidate who has been given a conditional offer of employment must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and shall be fully vaccinated by his/her/their employment start date. A reasonable accommodation will be provided if requested by a candidate and it is determined through an interactive process that pregnancy, a qualifying disability, or a sincerely held religious belief prevents the candidate from receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

“We appreciate the State Legislature and Governor Ige’s Administration for supporting DOCARE and recognizing the importance of protecting our natural resources by providing the necessary funding to hire, train and equip new officers,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla.

“DOCARE’s primary mission is to enforce laws that protect Hawaii’s natural, cultural, historical and recreational resources, and filling 46 vacant CREO positions with this recruitment will go a long way in helping to accomplish this mission,” Chief Redulla continued.

Applicants must meet the minimum qualifications and other requirements listed on the job announcement. This includes the minimum experience requirements, such as, possessing a valid driver’s license, having a law-abiding character, be at least 21 years-old and legally able to possess firearms and ammunition.

Applicants cannot have been convicted of domestic violence, felony crimes or crimes of violence. Applicants must successfully pass all phases of the hiring process including a physical agility test consisting of a timed swim and hike, an interview to be conducted in Honolulu, reference and prior employment checks, criminal background and fingerprint checks, and drug testing. Please refer to the job announcement for specific requirements and information.

Successful applicants who pass the hiring process and accept offers of employment will attend DOCARE’s Recruit Training Academy in Honolulu. Upon graduation, the new officers will continue their training in the Field Training Officer Program before being assigned to field patrol.

