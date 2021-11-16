Low Beauty Launches to Redefine Sustainable Skincare From Tip to Toe

A young female entrepreneur decides there’s no reason for anyone in the world to be wasteful in the search for gorgeous skin.

It would be enough that our products are eco-friendly, clean, cruelty, and fragrance-free, but the added level we bring to the term ‘zero waste beauty’ has set a new industry standard bar none.”
— Reagan Hart
SAN JOSE, CA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poised to bring the next level of planet-friendly skincare to beauty lovers everywhere, a new game-changing company launches. Enter Low Beauty. They are the creators of the world’s first zero-waste sheet mask. That’s right. Zero waste. A water-soluble hydrogel allows the new company’s beauty mask to dissolve in hot water after use. Leaving no gal behind, the packaging is then placed in a pre-paid return envelope and sent to a unique recycling center from anywhere in the world. It looks like dewy skin with no harmful ecological impact just became an actual gettable get.

“Without question, it would be enough that our products are eco-friendly, clean, cruelty and fragrance-free, but the added level we bring to the term ‘zero waste beauty’ has set a new industry standard bar none," said Reagan Hart. Hart is the founder and CEO of Low Beauty, as well as a green beauty content creator.

For more information, visit https://www.lowbeauty.com.

About Low Beauty:
Poised to deliver sustainable products, Low Beauty is the first company to provide the marketplace with a zero-waste sheet mask.

Reagan Hart
Low Beauty
+1 669-212-0464
info@lowbeauty.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Low Beauty Launches to Redefine Sustainable Skincare From Tip to Toe

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Reagan Hart
Low Beauty
+1 669-212-0464