Low Beauty Launches to Redefine Sustainable Skincare From Tip to Toe
A young female entrepreneur decides there’s no reason for anyone in the world to be wasteful in the search for gorgeous skin.
It would be enough that our products are eco-friendly, clean, cruelty, and fragrance-free, but the added level we bring to the term ‘zero waste beauty’ has set a new industry standard bar none.”SAN JOSE, CA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poised to bring the next level of planet-friendly skincare to beauty lovers everywhere, a new game-changing company launches. Enter Low Beauty. They are the creators of the world’s first zero-waste sheet mask. That’s right. Zero waste. A water-soluble hydrogel allows the new company’s beauty mask to dissolve in hot water after use. Leaving no gal behind, the packaging is then placed in a pre-paid return envelope and sent to a unique recycling center from anywhere in the world. It looks like dewy skin with no harmful ecological impact just became an actual gettable get.
— Reagan Hart
“Without question, it would be enough that our products are eco-friendly, clean, cruelty and fragrance-free, but the added level we bring to the term ‘zero waste beauty’ has set a new industry standard bar none," said Reagan Hart. Hart is the founder and CEO of Low Beauty, as well as a green beauty content creator.
About Low Beauty:
Poised to deliver sustainable products, Low Beauty is the first company to provide the marketplace with a zero-waste sheet mask.
