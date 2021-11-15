Health Freedom Defense Fund and Federal Employees for Freedom Sue Biden Over Vaccine Mandate
Health Freedom nonprofit challenges Biden’s authority to enact sweeping vaccine mandates across the nation.
If the President has the power to dictate medical treatment to individual Americans, the United States of America is no longer a constitutional republic but a kingdom led by a ruler”SANDPOINT, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Late Friday November 12th, 2021, Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF), Federal Employees for Freedom (FEFF), and several individuals filed suit in the Middle District of Florida against President Biden and the Safer Federal Workforce Task Force (Case 8:21-cv-02679), challenging the federal vaccination mandate for all federal employees, announced on September 9th, 2021 through Executive Order No. 14043.
— HFDF President Leslie Manookian
HFDF is a nonprofit that advocates for and educates the public on the topics of medical choice, bodily autonomy, and self-determination. Health Freedom Defense Fund opposes laws and regulations that force Americans to submit to the administration of medical products, procedures, and devices against their will and has filed several other lawsuits challenging mask and vaccine mandates at the local, state and federal level.
This legal action challenges Biden’s sweeping mandate which violates not only various elements of the Federal Code of Regulations and U.S. Supreme Court rulings, but also doesn’t take into account the individual beliefs, morals, and medical situations of each person.
“If the President has the power to dictate medical treatment to individual Americans, the United States of America is no longer a constitutional republic but a kingdom led by a ruler,” said HFDF president Leslie Manookian.
HFDF is joined by FEFF, a group representing approximately 6000 employees of various agencies in the federal government, and advocating for constitutional rights and freedoms concerning bodily autonomy, self-determination, privacy, and religious freedom, in particular as these relate to governmental mandates requiring vaccination against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.
The lawsuit contends that “Private matters of personal, bodily choice are retained by the governed and to be decided by the individual, on a case-by-case basis. The people have never delegated those rights to the government. As such, the government has neither the just power, nor the consent of the governed, to forcibly decide for them.”
HFDF attorney John Howard, of JW Howard Attorneys said, “The issue to be decided here then is not whether the emerging science and statistics support, or refute, the use, efficacy, and safety of the vaccines, but whether that decision remains with, and is reserved by, the individual into whose body the vaccine will be injected, and whether the people gave that right to the government to decide for them through sweeping Executive Orders.”
Plaintiffs include two Department of Defense- Air Force Fire Captains, an Air Traffic Controller, a purple-hearted Afghanistan veteran employed as an Analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency, a Deputy U.S. Marshal, and an Intelligence Research Specialist with the Department of Justice, Office of Professional Responsibility who regularly investigates the misuse of government databases, is familiar with their vulnerabilities, and cites grave privacy and security concerns relating to employees submitting private medical information to government databases.
