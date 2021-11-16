Oplee Launches Innovative Travel Contact Lens Case

The only case designed to work with standard travel-sized contact solution bottles eliminates dangerous & unsterile transference between bottles.

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, November 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oplee today announced the launch of its patented Travel Contact Lens Kit for people who wear both eyeglasses and contact lenses. The Oplee kit works with the user’s existing eyeglass case, ensuring all of the needed eye care accessories are together when the user needs to transition from contact lenses to eyeglasses or vice versa.For most people, contact lens and eyeglass preferences are mainly driven by what they're doing at the time. Eyeglasses are more comfortable working long bouts at a computer, whereas contact lenses are the better option for physical activities. So many people carry around all the needed eyecare accessories in the event that they need to make a change. This practice can quickly become cumbersome, so many seek out a travel contact lens case that helps to organize these items. These cases typically include a small bottle for contact lens solution, a contact lens case, a mirror, and storage for eyeglasses.“After a few weeks of using a travel contact lens case, I developed a painful eye infection,” said Oplee founder Ryan Bennett. “After a discussion with my eye care professional, she informed me that transferring contact solution from a large bottle to the small bottle provided in the case was likely the cause of the infection.” Per the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), “Do not transfer contact lens solutions into smaller travel-size containers. This can affect the sterility of the solution which can lead to an eye infection.” (Contact Lens Solutions and Products, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/contact-lenses/contact-lens-solutions-and-products .)Ryan continued, “After this unfortunate experience, I tried to find a travel contact lens case that worked with standard travel-sized (2 FL OZ) solution bottles produced by most manufacturers of contact solution. If I could find such a case, this would eliminate the need to transfer solution between bottles. After an extensive search, it became clear that no such case existed and thus began the design process of Oplee™ Travel Contact Lens Case .”Some of the most valuable benefits for eyeglass and contact lens wearers include:- Oplee works with the user’s existing eyeglass case to ensure that eyeglasses and contact lenses are together in one place.- No need to transfer solution from a large bottle to a smaller one, which is not sterile and potentially unsafe. Use standard travel-sized (2 fl oz) contact solution bottles with Oplee.- With a built-in mirror, Oplee makes it easy to transition from wearing contact lenses to eyeglasses or vice versa while on the go.Oplee Travel Contact Lens Kit works with most travel-sized contact lens solutions, contact lens cases, and hard shell eyeglass cases.About UsOplee is a leading manufacturer of travel contact lens cases and eyecare accessories. They strive to make traveling with eyeglass and contact lenses easier and safer. They hope consumers will find value in their newest product Oplee™ Travel Contact Lens Case.For questions and comments, please reach out.To learn more and to shop now, visit www.opleekit.com How does Oplee work? Watch a video here: https://bit.ly/OpleeVideo