What Is The Future Of A "Post-COVID-19" Automotive Industry
EINPresswire.com/ -- We've all experienced the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on us and society as a whole, but how has the pandemic affected the automotive industry? What are people doing about it? And who is leading that change?
Next week's "Winter Meetup" is taking place virtually on the 23rd November 2021, and it promises to address the impact, repercussions and lessons learned from COVID-19 in a big way.
The event will feature talks from senior automotive professionals from a wide range of automotive leaders, including: Roland Berger, Mercedes-Benz Canada, Stellantis, Volvo, Vodafone, Porsche, Flex, Bose, TE Connectivity, Boston Consultancy Group, and more.
Some of topics covered will include "disruption in the automotive industry," "new workplace models," "celebrating success in the sector," and more. The aim of the event is to recap on 2021 issues (including chip shortage supply, EV priority, and COVID-19), AND new working models.
Markus Dreckmann at Porsche Digital, said: "Our approach at Porsche Digital is remote first, but not remote only. We combine the best of both worlds in the increasingly hybrid working environment always focussing on a great team spirit."
Eva Baumeister from Vodafone, said: "We at Vodafone have already started with our hybrid working model years ago and are now expanding our journey to new working models with our #FullFlexOffice program.”
This year's "Winter Meetup" will be the 5th event in the series, and is expected to welcome 600+ automotive professionals from across the globe in one place (virtually).
Stephanie May, the Commercial Director at the Women Automotive Network, and the organiser of this year's "Winter Meetup," said:
“I am so proud to be part of this Network and seeing how it’s grown from local breakfasts and small workshops, to now being an international community of over 6,000. We are so honoured that we can support women in the automotive industry and drive diversity."
Website Links:
https://hopin.com/events/women-automotive-winter-meetup
https://womenautomotivesummit.com
About the Women Automotive Network:
The Women Automotive Network was launched by Worldwide Partnerships in Jan 2019: it kicked off with their debut event in Stuttgart in June, that year. The Network intends to provide a platform for diversity and technology discussions through their online community and events.
