Best Bariatric Surgeons Launches Game-Changing Top Bariatric Surgeon Directory

The directory is available to residents of the US, Canada, and Mexico.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Best Bariatric Surgeons is pleased to announce the official launch of its comprehensive directory of the top bariatric surgeons.Best Bariatric Surgeons is a free directory helping to highlight the best bariatric surgeons in the US, Canada, and Mexico. The platform's rating methodology includes a variety of different aspects, including surgeon reputation, credibility, experience, availability, and professionalism and is free for both individuals seeking surgeons and for surgeons themselves."The surgeons listed are determined by our methodology and are not 'paid,'" says founder of the directory, James Cramer. "In terms of which bariatric surgeons make it on our list, we take into account their years of experience in medicine, surgery, and bariatrics. We also take into account the surgeon's focus on serving self-paying and insurance-based bariatric patients to ensure equity of service."According to the database, obesity is defined as being overweight to the point that it affects one's health. Obesity is an increasingly common problem in the United States, and worldwide, with the CDC estimating that roughly 4 out of 10 Americans are obese. Not only that, but the condition is linked to stroke, heart disease, diabetes, and cancer – all of which are preventable causes of premature death."Whether you are looking for the best Bariatric surgeons in Houston , or even the top bariatric surgeons in Dallas , readers can search our hand-picked list to find the best surgeon to suit your needs," Cramer states. "With more than 61% of adults and 35% of school-age children being considered obese in Texas, it is critical to have the information you need. Though the cost of bariatric surgery can be very steep, there are clinics in Houston and Dallas that offer cash deals for those who do not have health coverage, as well as for those with insurance, too. It's important to be able to search for a surgeon that meets your financial, as well as health, criteria."