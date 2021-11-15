VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Issues Fraud Prevention Tips in Recognition of International Fraud Awareness Week
VIDEO CONSUMER ALERT: Attorney General Moody Issues Fraud Prevention Tips in Recognition of International Fraud Awareness WeekAssociation of Certified Fraud Examiners estimates that businesses worldwide lose 5% of revenue each year to fraud, totaling more than $4.5 trillion lost annually. In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission received more than 2.1 million fraud reports from consumers last year, with reported consumer-related losses adding up to more than $3.3 billion. In 2020, imposter scams and online shopping fraud were the top fraud complaints reported to the FTC by consumers. According to a recent report, digital fraud, such as identity theft and phishing attacks, are on the rise this year. While fraud accounts for significant losses each year, consumers can take steps to avoid falling victim to these schemes. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Fraudsters work day and night to trick consumers into parting with their hard-earned money. That is why it is so important to stay ahead of the latest trends and take steps to avoid falling prey to their schemes. In recognition of International Fraud Awareness Week, I am issuing a Consumer Alert to help Floridians spot and guard against scams.” Attorney General Moody is issuing the following tips to help Floridians avoid fraud:
- Check bank and credit card account statements regularly to ensure there are no fraudulent charges or withdrawals;
- Use credit cards for transactions, if possible. While charges on both debit and credit cards can be disputed if the card number is stolen, with debit charges, those funds have already been accessed;
- Review credit reports at least once a year. Consumers can access a free credit report annually from the three major credit reporting agencies. To receive a free credit report, go to AnnualCreditReport.com;
- Do not provide financial or personal information, such as passwords and Social Security numbers, in response to a solicitation;
- Use strong passwords that incorporate a mixture of capitalized and lowercase letters, numbers and special characters. Do not use the same password across multiple applications or websites;
- Consider enabling multi-factor authentication on all accounts that offer it;
- Refrain from opening emails or attachments from unfamiliar senders; and
- Be wary of clicking on links in an email, even if it is from a familiar bank or business entity. Call the institution to determine whether the email is legitimate.
