Statement From Governor Phil Scott on Senator Leahy’s Announced 2023 Retirement

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement following Senator Patrick Leahy’s announcement that he will not seek reelection and will retire from the U.S. Senate:

“On behalf of all Vermonters, I want to thank Senator Leahy for his nearly five decades of service in the U.S. Senate, and for all he has done for Vermont over the course of his extraordinary career.

“The Senator has been an incredible champion for Vermonters, and his leadership and experience has ensured our state is well represented in Congress. It is thanks to him, and the funding he’s secured for our state, that Vermont is in a position to come out of this pandemic stronger than before and tackle big challenges from broadband and infrastructure to the opioid crisis. We are indebted to him.

“On a personal note, I greatly appreciate the Senator’s friendship and his willingness to work with me and my team over the last five years. It is with the greatest respect and gratitude that I wish him, Marcelle and their entire family all the best for a bright future, and – come January 2023 – enjoyment throughout a well-deserved retirement.”

###