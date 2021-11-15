Virtual ICU Market Size Worth Around USD 9.5 Billion by 2030

The global virtual ICU market size is projected to worth around USD 9.5 billion by 2030 from at US$ 2.6 billion in 2020, expanding growth at a CAGR of 15.8%.

The various benefits such as time management, remote monitoring, resource management, and increased efficiency in treatment associated with the adoption of virtual ICU is significantly driving the demand for the global virtual ICU market across the globe. The rising penetration of internet connectivity, introduction of 5G, and rising investments to develop IT infrastructure are the major impacting factors that propels the growth of the virtual ICU market. The telemedicine industry has gained rapid popularity and success in a very short span of time. The regular developments and rising adoption of technologically advanced electronic systems in the hospitals is surging the demand for the virtual ICU across the globe. Furthermore, the lack of adequate number of intensivists is fostering the adoption of the virtual ICUs. The virtual ICU communicates with the physician or intensivist at a distant location to help the ICU members take clinical decisions and helps in effective and efficient patient care.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases among the population, growing geriatric population, and rising number of road accidents are the major factors that necessitates the adoption of virtual ICUs at hospitals.According to the World Health Organization, around 1.3 million people die each year due to road accidents. Further, the rising number of ICUs in the hospitals owing to the rising governed investments in the development of healthcare infrastructure is boosting the growth of the global virtual ICU market.

Report Scope of the Virtual ICU Market

North America dominated the virtual ICU market, garnering around 60% of the market share in 2020. North America is characterized by developed healthcare infrastructure, developed IT infrastructure, rising penetration of internet connectivity, and higher adoption rate of technologically advanced hardware and software systems. Nation like US is witnessing a surge in the geriatric population along the rising number of hospital admissions. All these factors have significantly contributed towards the growth of the virtual ICU market in North America.

Asia Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. The nations like China, South Korea, Singapore, and India are witnessing an increased penetration of electronic medical devices in the healthcare sector owing to the increasing government investments on the development of strong healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, surge in the investments regarding the adoption of 5G internet connectivity is expected to show a positive effect on the market. Further, the rising number of road accidents may boost the adoption of virtual ICU. According to the World Health Organization, around 1.3 million people die each year due to road accidents. Around 93% of these road accidents occur in underdeveloped and developing regions. Hence, these factors are expected to benefit the market growth in this region.

The high cost of ICU is a major restraining factor. According to the Society of Critical Care Medicine, cost of ICU in 2010 was estimated at US$ 4,300 per day. There was an increase of around 61% in the per day cost of ICU since 2000. The cost of ICU in 2000 was US$ 2,669 per day. Therefore the high costs of the ICUs may restrict the market growth in the low and middle-income countries during the forecast period.

The regular updates and addition of new features as a result of constant research and development by the key market players is expected to provide new growth avenues in the forthcoming future. However, the lack of adequate healthcare and IT infrastructure especially in the underdeveloped economies is restricting the growth of the virtual ICU market. Moreover, lack of adequate amount of funds may further delay the development of the market in the forthcoming years.

Based on the type, the intensivists segment is estimated to be the most opportunistic segment during the forecast period. The increased usage of virtual ICUs to establish a smooth connection between the intensivist and intensive care unit members is surging day by day. Further, the rising number of ICUs in hospitals coupled with the rising number of intensivists is expected to drive the growth of this segment in the upcoming years.

Based on the component, the hardware segment dominated the market in 2020. The hardware consists of wide variety of devices such as keyboards, monitors, communication lines, and various other devices. The extensive use of wide variety of costly hardware devices have significantly contributed towards the growth of this segment. Moreover, increasing investments on the acquisition of advanced hardware in the hospitals for improving the patient care services is positively impacting the segment growth.

Key Players - The top key players of virtual ICU market are Advanced ICU Care, INOVA, Banner Health, Philips, iMDsoft, InTouch health, UPMC Italy, INTELEICU, Tele-ICU, VISICU.

