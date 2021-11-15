(Video) Regime’s Banking Network is a Large Source of Economic Corruption and Exploiting's Iranian People

Iran observers claim that the Iranian President is fully aware that he is lying and that he has no authority over the banks.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said: “No bank is allowed to shut down any production unit. The production unit should be always operational.

"We handed over the money to the esteemed investors." They immediately invested it in real estate, gold, and dollars outside of the nation.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): According to the Etemad daily, a state-affiliated expert named Saeed Leylas said, "We handed over the money to the esteemed investors." They immediately invested it in real estate, gold, and dollars outside of the nation.

. I know the banking network as the biggest source of corruption in Iran.”

MEK &NCRI: None of the production units should be shut down because the banks are pursuing their demands nationwide,” state-TV, broadcasted on October 22. Iran observers claim that the Iranian President is fully aware that he is lying and that he has no authority o

'Where were those periods in these twenty years when some groups won large rents and formed a power colony?'

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The banking system is at blame for all of these corruption issues. "In particular, private banks." They are the method for exploiting Iran's people through institutional looting.

our banking system equips the resources of the people, puts in the pocket of the car importer, who said that in the current situation of the country, we should import cars?"

PMOI / NCRI : "While with this corrupt structure that exists in our banking system and our tax system, that is, we do not tax the rich, we do not tax the wealthy, our banking system equips the resources of the people, puts in the pocket of the car importer, who said th

the implications of banking system corruption. Delay in reforming this process will ignite a fire that will turn the hegemony of the government and the nation to ashes.”

PMOI / (NCRI): " Alireza Salimi, an MP, stated on October 31 during a parliament debate regarding the implications of banking system corruption. Delay in reforming this process will ignite a fire that will turn the hegemony of the government and the nation to ashes.”

The nationwide protests by the dignified retirees reflects the cries of protests by all Iranians to obtain their pillaged rights by the mullahs’ usurper and corrupt regime.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) stated: The nationwide protests by the dignified retirees reflects the cries of protests by all Iranians to obtain their pillaged rights by the mullahs’ usurper a

Mrs. Rajavi urged all Iranians, especially the brave youths, to show solidarity for and support the retirees’ rightful demands.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Mrs. Rajavi urged all Iranians, especially the brave youths, to show solidarity for and support the retirees’ rightful demands. She added that as long as the mullahs’ dictatorship remains in power, unemployment, inflation, co

The banking system is at blame for corruption issues. "In particular, private banks." They are the method for exploiting people through institutional looting.

Hossein Raghfar, said on state TV Channel 4 with this corrupt structure exists in our banking system and our tax system, that is, we do not tax the rich, we do not tax the wealthy, our banking system.”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a briefing on the Ardabil Administrative Council about the financial system's responsibility, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said:

“No bank is allowed to shut down any production unit. The production unit should be always operational. If a bank seeks a demand, there is no problem, but why is a production shut down? Why are the workers becoming unemployed? This is not right at all.

None of the production units should be shut down because the banks are pursuing their demands nationwide,” state-TV, broadcasted on October 22.

Iran observers claim that the Iranian President is fully aware that he is lying and that he has no authority over the banks.

According to the Etemad daily, a state-affiliated expert named Saeed Leylas said, "We handed over the money to the esteemed investors." They immediately invested it in real estate, gold, and dollars outside of the nation. With the support of the bank's administration, the official expert of the judiciary conducted officially robbery. The banking system is at blame for all of these corruption issues.

"In particular, private banks." They are the method for exploiting Iran's people through institutional looting. To combat the coronavirus and inject it into the market, they produced banknotes. This is a form of robbery. I know the banking network as the biggest source of corruption in Iran.”

This state-affiliated expert is demonstrating the country's primary source of corruption, which is the government itself.

On October 29, Adel Peyghami, an economist and professor at Imam Sadegh University, told State TV Channel 5:
“Where is this rant going? That money is created by banks. And banks are one of the institutions that must be corrected seriously in this surgery.”

"Moderator: 'Where were those periods in these twenty years when some groups won large rents and formed a power colony?'

"Adel Peyghami: 'I said a major part of it is in the banking system and money creation," he says.

Meanwhile, another economist, Hossein Raghfar, said on October 27 on state TV Channel 4 about the corrupt banking system, "While with this corrupt structure that exists in our banking system and our tax system, that is, we do not tax the rich, we do not tax the wealthy, our banking system equips the resources of the people, puts in the pocket of the car importer, who said that in the current situation of the country, we should import cars?"

"It is necessary to reform the monetary and banking system and change the course of banks from entrepreneurship on the one hand to usurious banking operations on the other," Alireza Salimi, an MP, stated on October 31 during a parliament debate regarding the implications of banking system corruption.

Delay in reforming this process will ignite a fire that will turn the hegemony of the government and the nation to ashes.”

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) stated: The nationwide protests by the dignified retirees reflect the cries of protests by all Iranians to obtain their pillaged rights by the mullahs’ usurper and corrupt regime.

This regime has been squandering the national wealth and the fruit of workers’ labor through plunder, warmongering, nuclear and missile programs, and domestic suppression. Mrs. Rajavi urged all Iranians, especially the brave youths, to show solidarity for and support the retirees’ rightful demands. She added that as long as the mullahs’ dictatorship remains in power, unemployment, inflation, corruption, injustice, and class differences will exacerbate

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

40 years after Iran’s 1979 revolution, the ruling mullahs have taken the country back to the Middle Ages.

You just read:

(Video) Regime’s Banking Network is a Large Source of Economic Corruption and Exploiting's Iranian People

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 51 65 32 31
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
(Video) Regime’s Banking Network is a Large Source of Economic Corruption and Exploiting's Iranian People
(Video) The Effects of Extreme Poverty on the Body and Soul of Iranian Women
(Video) Iran: Trial of Former Prison Official in Albania and Shocking Testimonies of MEK Members
View All Stories From This Author