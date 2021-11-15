(Video) Regime’s Banking Network is a Large Source of Economic Corruption and Exploiting's Iranian People

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said: “No bank is allowed to shut down any production unit. The production unit should be always operational.

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): According to the Etemad daily, a state-affiliated expert named Saeed Leylas said, "We handed over the money to the esteemed investors." They immediately invested it in real estate, gold, and dollars outside of the nation.

MEK &NCRI: None of the production units should be shut down because the banks are pursuing their demands nationwide,” state-TV, broadcasted on October 22. Iran observers claim that the Iranian President is fully aware that he is lying and that he has no authority o

(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The banking system is at blame for all of these corruption issues. "In particular, private banks." They are the method for exploiting Iran's people through institutional looting.

PMOI / NCRI : "While with this corrupt structure that exists in our banking system and our tax system, that is, we do not tax the rich, we do not tax the wealthy, our banking system equips the resources of the people, puts in the pocket of the car importer, who said th

PMOI / (NCRI): " Alireza Salimi, an MP, stated on October 31 during a parliament debate regarding the implications of banking system corruption. Delay in reforming this process will ignite a fire that will turn the hegemony of the government and the nation to ashes.”

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) stated: The nationwide protests by the dignified retirees reflects the cries of protests by all Iranians to obtain their pillaged rights by the mullahs’ usurper a