(Video) Regime’s Banking Network is a Large Source of Economic Corruption and Exploiting's Iranian People
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said: “No bank is allowed to shut down any production unit. The production unit should be always operational.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): According to the Etemad daily, a state-affiliated expert named Saeed Leylas said, "We handed over the money to the esteemed investors." They immediately invested it in real estate, gold, and dollars outside of the nation.
(PMOI / MEK Iran) and (NCRI): The banking system is at blame for all of these corruption issues. "In particular, private banks." They are the method for exploiting Iran's people through institutional looting.
“No bank is allowed to shut down any production unit. The production unit should be always operational. If a bank seeks a demand, there is no problem, but why is a production shut down? Why are the workers becoming unemployed? This is not right at all.
None of the production units should be shut down because the banks are pursuing their demands nationwide,” state-TV, broadcasted on October 22.
Iran observers claim that the Iranian President is fully aware that he is lying and that he has no authority over the banks.
According to the Etemad daily, a state-affiliated expert named Saeed Leylas said, "We handed over the money to the esteemed investors." They immediately invested it in real estate, gold, and dollars outside of the nation. With the support of the bank's administration, the official expert of the judiciary conducted officially robbery. The banking system is at blame for all of these corruption issues.
"In particular, private banks." They are the method for exploiting Iran's people through institutional looting. To combat the coronavirus and inject it into the market, they produced banknotes. This is a form of robbery. I know the banking network as the biggest source of corruption in Iran.”
This state-affiliated expert is demonstrating the country's primary source of corruption, which is the government itself.
On October 29, Adel Peyghami, an economist and professor at Imam Sadegh University, told State TV Channel 5:
“Where is this rant going? That money is created by banks. And banks are one of the institutions that must be corrected seriously in this surgery.”
"Moderator: 'Where were those periods in these twenty years when some groups won large rents and formed a power colony?'
"Adel Peyghami: 'I said a major part of it is in the banking system and money creation," he says.
Meanwhile, another economist, Hossein Raghfar, said on October 27 on state TV Channel 4 about the corrupt banking system, "While with this corrupt structure that exists in our banking system and our tax system, that is, we do not tax the rich, we do not tax the wealthy, our banking system equips the resources of the people, puts in the pocket of the car importer, who said that in the current situation of the country, we should import cars?"
"It is necessary to reform the monetary and banking system and change the course of banks from entrepreneurship on the one hand to usurious banking operations on the other," Alireza Salimi, an MP, stated on October 31 during a parliament debate regarding the implications of banking system corruption.
Delay in reforming this process will ignite a fire that will turn the hegemony of the government and the nation to ashes.”
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) stated: The nationwide protests by the dignified retirees reflect the cries of protests by all Iranians to obtain their pillaged rights by the mullahs’ usurper and corrupt regime.
This regime has been squandering the national wealth and the fruit of workers’ labor through plunder, warmongering, nuclear and missile programs, and domestic suppression. Mrs. Rajavi urged all Iranians, especially the brave youths, to show solidarity for and support the retirees’ rightful demands. She added that as long as the mullahs’ dictatorship remains in power, unemployment, inflation, corruption, injustice, and class differences will exacerbate
40 years after Iran’s 1979 revolution, the ruling mullahs have taken the country back to the Middle Ages.