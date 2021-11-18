NAMMBA Announces Partnership with 1st Priority Mortgage, Inc.
1st Priority Mortgage, Inc. increases commitment to better serve today’s rapidly changing housing
We’re excited to partner with the NAMMBA organization for their subject matter expertise so that together, we can continue to strengthen the foundation we’ve laid.”WILLIAMSVILLE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) announced today a partnership with 1st Priority Mortgage, Inc., an important mortgage company partner in NAMMBA’s effort to affect positive change with the housing needs of underserved communities and with the development of a more diverse mortgage workforce.
— Brooke Anderson Tompkins, President of 1st Priority Mortgage
“We’re extremely excited to partner with 1st Priority Mortgage, Inc.,” said NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “Like us, it has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, and a leadership team that is committed to representing all the communities in which it does business.”
Through this partnership with 1st Priority Mortgage, Inc., NAMMBA will roll out a comprehensive strategy to engage its employees via access to focused training, new hire programs, and leadership development, and position the organization to support the communities in which it currently conducts business.
According to NAMMBA, over the next five years, 75 percent of all first-time homebuyers will be women, millennials, or people of color. Although there is a concern across the industry about a stagnant or shrinking housing market, purchase mortgage opportunity is not only growing, it’s changing. According to NAMMBA’s most recent mortgage market forecast, the three largest diverse borrower groups (Asians, African-Americans, and Hispanics) generated more than $292 billion of purchase opportunity in 2020, which amounts to 24.2 percent of all purchase dollar opportunities.
About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking, and training for enterprises and individual professionals. For more information, visit: http://www.nammba.org
About 1st Priority Mortgage, Inc.
Established in 1986, 1st Priority Mortgage, Inc. has spent over 30 years mastering the mortgage arena, designing alternatives that are most important to buyers and sellers. 1st Priority Mortgage is committed to delivering a unique process that identifies the best mortgage solution tailored to their individual needs. For more information, visit www.1stPriorityMortgage.com
