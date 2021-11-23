NAMMBA Announces Partnership with Hudson United Mortgage
Hudson United Mortgage increases commitment to better serve today’s rapidly changing housing
The Hudson United Mortgage team is dedicated to providing a superior experience for our clients and look forward to enhancing our ability to serve our diverse client base”NANUET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) announced today a partnership with Hudson United Mortgage, an important mortgage company partner in NAMMBA’s effort to affect positive change with the housing needs of underserved communities and with the development of a more diverse mortgage workforce.
“We’re extremely excited to partner with Hudson United Mortgage,” said NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “Like us, it has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, and a leadership team that is committed to representing all the communities in which it does business.”
Through this partnership with Hudson United Mortgage, NAMMBA will roll out a comprehensive strategy to engage the more than 60 employees via access to focused training, new hire programs, and leadership development, and position the organization to support the communities in which it currently conducts business.
According to NAMMBA, over the next five years, 75 percent of all first-time homebuyers will be women, millennials, or people of color. Although there is a concern across the industry about a stagnant or shrinking housing market, purchase mortgage opportunity is not only growing, it’s changing. According to NAMMBA’s most recent mortgage market forecast, the three largest diverse borrower groups (Asians, African-Americans, and Hispanics) generated more than $292 billion of purchase opportunity in 2020, which amounts to 24.2 percent of all purchase dollar opportunities.
“We are excited about our partnership with NAMMBA to further advance our diversity efforts, “said Daniel Rand, President of Home Services at Hudson United Mortgage. “The Hudson United Mortgage team is dedicated to providing a superior experience for our clients and look forward to enhancing our ability to serve our diverse client base.”
About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking, and training for enterprises and individual professionals. For more information, visit: http://www.nammba.org
About Hudson United Mortgage - A simplified Mortgage Experience.- Better Connections
Hudson United Mortgage, Title, and Insurance are a family of companies with common ownership dedicated to making the process of buying a home easier and more affordable. Hudson United Mortgage Services, LLC is a mortgage abstract company licensed in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Florida. Hudson United Title Services, LLC is an independent title insurance abstract company licensed in New York and New Jersey. Hudson United Insurance Services, LLC is an insurance abstract company licensed in New York and New Jersey. For more information about these companies, visit www.hudsonunited.com
