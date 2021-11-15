Author Margo Joy Announces Release of First Book in Lucky Ladybug™ Children’s Series
EINPresswire.com/ -- “Be A Better You” and learn to be the best you can be with the Lucky Ladybug™ series, Lessons from the Heart. The first children’s book in the Lucky Ladybug™ series, “Be A Better You” teaches important lessons on each page, and the Lucky Ladybug™ series includes engaging coloring books, songs, music albums, and other resources that reiterate the importance of each lesson in the book, and the value of sharing, caring, beauty from within, honesty, listening, love yourself, confidence, helping others, acceptance, giving, respect, forgiveness, following your dreams and more.
While developed for children ages 0 to 6, children of all ages, and even adults, may find a special connection with the main character, the adorable and loving Lucky Ladybug. Lucky Ladybug is brought to life in a way that brightens children’s lives and homes, filling them with positive energy and love while teaching important life lessons. Toddlers and preschoolers have been unable to get enough of Lucky Ladybug™, and “Be A Better You” promises to have the same effect.
“Be A Better You” is currently available in stores and on Amazon. Get a copy of the book today on Amazon here. To learn more, please visit LuckyLadyBug.world.
About the Author
Meet Margo Joy, an accomplished Recording Artist, Singer, Songwriter, Actress, Voiceover Artist, Producer, Cantor, Reverend, Creator and Author of the Lucky Ladybug™ series, which is available in print, ebook, audiobook, video, songs, activity books, and merchandise. Inspired by her love for ladybugs and how they have brought her luck since childhood, Margo created the series to brighten children’s lives and homes with high vibrations of positive energy and love, while teaching them the importance of friendship and kindness. Her goal is for Lucky Ladybug™ to reach others to bring luck, love, faith, and abundance through God. Margo believes that Lucky Ladybug™ will bring blessings to many. To learn more, please visit LuckyLadyBug.world.
Margo Joy
