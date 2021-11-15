Global Ataxia Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 47,360.7 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global ataxia treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 30,880.5 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Ataxia Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing incidence of ataxia, rapid research in the field of ataxia therapeutics, and increasing collaborations and acquisitions among key players. These key trends are expected to aid in growth of the global ataxia market.

For instance, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) database published in 2018, the global prevalence of Friedreich’s ataxia (FRDA), a type of ataxia is estimated to be approximately one in 40,000 people as of 2018.

Moreover, rapid research in the field of ataxia therapeutics is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2018, the Clinical Research Consortium for Spinocerebellar Ataxias (CRC-SCA) initiated a NIH (National Institute of Health, U.S.) funded five-year project to evaluate the status of clinical trials in the field of Spinocerebellar ataxias (SCA) and develop novel therapeutics for the treatment of SCA I and SCA II. This study is expected to be completed by December 2022.

Request for Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4714

Furthermore, key players operating in the global ataxia market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations, in order to expand their market presence in the global market. For instance, in June 2021, Capsida Biotherapeutics Inc., a U.S. based biotechnology company collaborated with CRISPR Therapeutics, a Switzerland based biopharmaceutical company to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize novel gene editing therapies for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia and familial amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Key Market Takeaways:

The global ataxia market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period, owing to rapid research for development of diagnostics and treatments for ataxia. For instance, in November 2019, University Hospital, Montpellier initiated an observational study to validate a clinical algorithm for diagnosis of recessive cerebellar ataxias (ARCA) on the basis of next generation sequencing techniques and this study is expected to be completed by December 2021.

Among treatment type, pharmacotherapy segment is expected to account for largest market share in 2021, owing to market players focusing on getting approvals for drugs which can be used for treatment of ataxia. For instance, in January 2020, Cadent Therapeutics, a U.S. based biotechnology company focusing on neurological disorders announced the approval of IND (investigational new drug) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for investigational drug CAD-1883, indicated for the treatment of spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA).

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global ataxia market include Pfizer Inc., CRISPR Therapeutics, Acorda Therapeutics, Capsida Biotherapeutics Inc., Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., Healx, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., Editas Medicine, bluebird bio, Inc., Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Cellectis SA, Bio-Techne, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Allergan.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4714

Market Segmentation:

Global Ataxia Market, By Treatment Type: Pharmacotherapy



Levodopa Pramipexole Desvenlafaxine Venlafaxine Others (Acetazolamide, Scopolamine, Buspirone, Tizanidine, etc.)



Physical Therapy Speech Therapy Others (Adaptive Devices and Occupational Therapy)

Global Ataxia Market, By Disease Type: Friedreich's Ataxia Ataxia-telangiectasia Spinocerebellar Ataxias Episodic Ataxia Others (Multiple System Atrophy (MSA))

Global Ataxia Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Ataxia Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Opioid Use Disorder Market , by Drug Type (Buprenorphine, Methadone, Naltrexone, and Others), by Route of Administration (Oral and Parenteral), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028

Central Nervous System Disorders Therapeutics Market , by Disease Type (Neurovascular Diseases, Trauma, Mental Health {Anxiety Disorders, Epilepsy, and Others}, Degenerative Diseases {Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, and Others}, Infectious Diseases, Cancer, and Others), by Drug Type (Analgesics, Anesthetics, Anti-Parkinson Drugs, Anti-Epileptics, and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028





About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter



Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development Coherent Market Insights Phone: US: +1-206-701-6702 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 Japan: +81-050-5539-1737 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com