NAMMBA Announces Partnership with Tucker Mortgage
Tucker Mortgage increases commitment to better serve today’s rapidly changing housing
Partnering with NAMMBA is an excellent opportunity for us to continue evolving our positive impact on clients’ lives.”INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) announced today a partnership with Tucker Mortgage, an important mortgage company partner in NAMMBA’s effort to affect positive change with the housing needs of underserved communities and with the development of a more diverse mortgage workforce.
“We’re extremely excited to partner with Tucker Mortgage,” said NAMMBA Founder/CEO Tony Thompson, CMB. “Like us, it has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, and a leadership team that is committed to representing all the communities in which it does business.”
Through this partnership with Tucker Mortgage, NAMMBA will roll out a comprehensive strategy to engage the more than 20 employees via access to focused training, new hire programs, and leadership development, and position the organization to support the communities in which it currently conducts business.
According to NAMMBA, over the next five years, 75 percent of all first-time homebuyers will be women, millennials, or people of color. Although there is a concern across the industry about a stagnant or shrinking housing market, purchase mortgage opportunity is not only growing, it’s changing. According to NAMMBA’s most recent mortgage market forecast, the three largest diverse borrower groups (Asians, African-Americans, and Hispanics) generated more than $292 billion of purchase opportunity in 2020, which amounts to 24.2 percent of all purchase dollar opportunities.
“We are proud of our dedicated team at Tucker Mortgage and their commitment to our diverse client base. Partnering with NAMMBA is an excellent opportunity for us to continue evolving our positive impact on clients’ lives,” said Michael Holl, President of Operations, Tucker Mortgage.
About NAMMBA
The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America is a purpose-driven organization that is dedicated to the inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry who are advocates for sustainable homeownership in local communities. To fulfill its mission, NAMMBA provides programs and initiatives to introduce minorities and women into the mortgage industry, including recruiting, advisory, networking, and training for enterprises and individual professionals. For more information, visit: http://www.nammba.org
About Tucker Mortgage
Founded in 1997, Tucker Mortgage is the mortgage arm of F.C. Tucker Company, Indiana’s largest independently owned comprehensive real estate firm. F.C. Tucker’s family of businesses includes a full range of real estate services in addition to Tucker Mortgage, such as title insurance, relocation services, a full line of insurance products, auctioning, and homeowner warranty products. Tucker Mortgage is Indianapolis based offering local originating, loan processing, underwriting, and funding. This commitment to local service is paramount to our promise of superior customer service. For more information, visit tuckermortgage.com
