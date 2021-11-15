Truck-mounted Crane Market Excessive Growth Opportunities Estimated to be Experienced at a 5.7%

Rise in urbanization and infrastructure development increases demands for truck-mounted crane market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global truck-mounted crane market size was valued at $10,815.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $19,409.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

A truck-mounted crane is a machine that lifts and transports big loads, machinery, materials, and commodities for a number of applications. It is utilized in a variety of fields, including construction, manufacturing, shipbuilding, and material loading. A hydraulic crane installed on a commercial vehicle chassis is referred to as a boom truck. Although the majority of these boom trucks have straight, telescopic booms, the firm also offers articulated cranes that fall within the boom truck category.

Crane demand has been steadily increasing across the world, owing to its unique capacity to lift and carry extremely large objects that are beyond the reach of manual labor. Cranes have been developed with technology that allows them to efficiently meet a variety of industrial demands, including complicated lifting and lowering operations in hazardous settings. Cranes may work in very dusty, smoky environments, especially those with harsh weather. Cranes can also be used in a variety of ways. They are employed not only in construction, but also in mining, oil fields, products and freight transportation, warehousing and logistics activities, and so on.

Leading Players:

Key companies profiled in the truck-mounted crane market report include Action Construction Equipment (ACE) Ltd., Furukawa Unic Corporation, HYVA, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, KLUBB, Palfinger AG, Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Sany Group, Terex Corporation.

