Heavy-duty Pumps Market to Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity by 2025

Increase in need for more food in the developing countries due to growth in population and urbanization, drive the growth of heavy-duty pumps market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global heavy-duty pumps market was valued at $ 12,823 million in 2017, and is expected to reach at $ 19,522 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The centrifugal pump segment accounted for more than four-fifth of the market share in 2017 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Heavy-duty pumps are industrial pumps that are designed specially to transfer highly corrosive and abrasive fluids efficiently from one place to another. These pumps are suitable for oil & gas transfer, chemicals transfer, sewage transfer, and other heavy-duty applications. There is an increase in demand for the machine, owing to the rise in demand for portable water, globally. In addition, high efficiency and reliability offered by these pumps to transfer different products are expected to propel the market growth.

Heavy-duty Pumps Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading market players in global Heavy-duty Pumps Market include:

Alfa Laval, EBARA Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, Gardner Denver, Inc., General Electric Company, Grundfos, ITT INC., KSB SE & Co., Sulzer Ltd., and The Weir Group PLC.

These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.

Heavy-duty Pumps Market Segmentation:

The report provides an in-depth segmentation of the global Heavy-duty Pumps Market. The major segments in the report are examined on the basis of product, type, end user, and regions. The report also involves the tables based on wide-ranging analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and revenue share of each for the historic period and the forecast period.

By Product Type:

Crude Oil

Fuel Oil

Asphalt

Others

By End-User Industry:

Oil, Gas, & Power

Processing

Others

Heavy-duty Pumps Market Regional Analysis:

The market is studied across different regions including North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report includes competitive landscape in the regions. These insights assist to develop strategies and construct new opportunities to accomplish excellent results.

