Bronson Barna Donates to Many Humane Society Locations Around the World
I appreciate all the Humane Society does for animals in need”LOS GATOS,, CA, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bronson Barna has been an avid volunteer for years. He recently discussed why he has chosen to donate to Humane Society shelters around the globe.
"I appreciate all the Humane Society does for animals in need," Barna said. "They fight for all animals in ways that are far beyond what you see at local Humane Society shelters."
Bronson Barna explained that Humane Society organizations are constantly fighting major issues regarding animal safety. These include stopping puppy mills, improving the lives of farm animals, ending the use of animal furs as clothing, and more. The goal is to ensure animals are treated kindly, no matter where they are in the world.
The Humane Society of the United States has been fighting animal cruelty since 1954. We often think of the Humane Society as an organization for dogs and cats, but it's actually actively fighting for all animals at all times. Humane Society organizations around the country and the globe care for about 100,000 animals every year.
"I donate to the Humane Society because I know it's an organization that is always working to improve animal lives, " Barna said. "I know every dollar I contribute is going toward this cause."
Bronson Barna explained that donating to the Humane Society is easy. You can make small, recurring monthly donations or a simple one-time donation. Donations can be made online or by mail to the Humane Society headquarters in Washington, D.C.
Donors who contribute monthly or make a donation of $25 or more receive a free subscription to the All Animals magazine. This magazine shows up at your door bi-monthly, offering pet tips, adoption tips, animal rescue news, and more.
Donations made to the Humane Society impact the organization in many ways. The following are just a few of the many impacts your donation can have:
promoting laws against animal cruelty
supporting spay and neuter clinics and initiatives
fighting puppy mills and pet overpopulation
rescuing animals in poor living conditions
protecting animals from abuse and slaughter
stopping wildlife abuse
and more
"A simple one-time donation can make a major impact on the life of one animal or many," Bronson Barna concluded. "Log onto the HumaneSociety.org website to learn more about how to donate and where your donation will go."
