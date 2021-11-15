By 2026, Online Gambling & Betting (Casino) Industry Size Statistics Will Grow Over USD 100 Billion by 2026, Says Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Study] According to market research report published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global Online Gambling & Betting Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 755 Million in 2019 to reach USD 100 Billion by 2026, at 10% annual CAGR during 2020-2026. The market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Bet365 Group Ltd., Betfred Ltd., 888 Holdings plc., Paddy Power Betfair plc, GVC Holdings plc, Fortuna Entertainment Group and Others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Online Gambling & Betting Market size & share expected to reach to USD 100 Billion by 2026 from USD 50 Billion in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% during the forecast period 2020 to 2026”

Report Overview & Coverage: What is the Future of Online Gambling?

Online gambling and betting, are generally known as internet gambling. It is gambling on different games such as casinos or sports over the internet. Some of the common games in the market include poker, bingo, lotteries, roulette, slots, and keno. Online gambling and betting have perceived reflective propagation over the past 8-10 years. The easy availability of these games and the temptation of easy money are the leading factors fueling the overall online gambling and betting market growth.

Industry Major Market Players

Bet365 Group Ltd

Betfred Ltd

888 Holdings plc

Paddy Power Betfair plc

GVC Holdings plc

Fortuna Entertainment Group

The Stars Group

William Hill plc

Kindred Group

Rank Group

Hong Kong Jockey Club

Betsson AB.

Market Growth Drivers

Online gambling and betting market are enormously motivated by the firm growth in the internet organization along with the strong awareness of mobile devices. The rising propagation of mobile applications has widened the opportunity for overall market growth. Thus, the constant rise observed across internet usage and online streaming & gaming is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the following years.

Global Online Gambling Betting Market: Report Scope

Market Segmentation

Based on game form, the global online gambling & betting market is divided into poker, casino, sports betting, bingo, lottery, and others. Sports betting was the largest segment of the online gambling & betting market in 2019. It is expected to register growth by a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period.

Based on component type, the global online gambling & betting market is segmented into software, and services. In 2019, the software segment is anticipated to acquire a major share in the global online gambling & betting market. The service segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forthcoming years.

Based on device type, the global online gambling & betting market is segmented into desktop, mobile, and others. In 2019, the desktop segment dominated the global online gambling & betting market. The mobile segment is projected to be the fastest-growing device type over the next five years attributed to increasing the adoption of mobile by consumers, especially in developing countries.

Regional Dominance:

Europe dominated the market of online gambling & betting accounting for 52% share of the online gambling & betting consumption globally in 2019. Europe is expected to project a huge revenue in the global online gambling & betting market, mainly due to the enormous demand originating from the Western European countries. The Asia Pacific online gambling & betting markets are projected to demonstrate a significant growth rate in the near future, due to a rise in awareness regarding gambling & betting, increased internet penetration, increase in population, and significant growth in GDP in developing countries such as India, China, etc.

The global Online Gambling & Betting Market is segmented into:

Global Online Gambling & Betting Market: By Game Form Type Segment Analysis

Poker

Casino

Sports Betting

Bingo

Lottery

Others

Global Online Gambling & Betting Market: By Device Analysis Segmentation

Desktop

mobile

others

Global Online Gambling & Betting Market: By Component Analysis Segment

Software

Services

