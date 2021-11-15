People Tech Group aims to be a $250M ARR company by Dec 2023, announces acquisition of Laurel Group and Aegis Company
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People Tech Group, a leader in Enterprise Solutions, Digital Transformation, Data Intelligence, and Modern Operations, has seen consistent double-digit growth for the fourth consecutive quarter in a row. The company has been growing at an unprecedented rate and accomplished a strong pipeline indicative of accelerated growth in strategic areas, including Digital, Enterprise Solutions, Cloud, RPA, and Data Intelligence.
To further strengthen its vision 2023 – to be a $250M annual run rate (ARR) company by Dec 2023, they have announced the acquisition of Laurel Group & Aegis Company earlier this morning. These acquisitions are strategic and fully aligned to the mission of building a quarter-billion-dollar Digital-first company.
Speaking on occasion, Vishwa Prasad, CEO, People Tech Group, mentioned, "We overachieved on all the aspects of our Vision 2020 strategy, and we have a clear vision for 2023. This growth journey required bringing the right partners, leadership team, and offerings onboard. With the acquisition of Laurel Group & Aegis Company, I am confident we will achieve our ambitious goal of being a $250M company. I am truly excited about the journey ahead and look forward to deeper collaboration with our customers and partners".
"We are super excited with the People Tech Group acquisition. We now have the opportunity to leverage People Tech's size, scale, and successful track record of delivering complex IT solutions to our customers. We look forward to a very bright future together!" said Tom Taft, Co-founder & Managing Partner, Laurel Group.
Speaking on occasion, Sam Herrick, Managing Partner, Aegis Company, said, "We're proud of the Data and Analytics business that we have built and results we've delivered for clients over the past 13 years and appreciate all of the great clients that shared our journey. Joining People Tech Group will enable us to scale the impact of our work with an even broader client base, give our people new opportunities to grow their careers, and deepen the bench of valuable skills at the company."
About People Tech Group: People Tech Group is a leader in Enterprise Solutions, Digital Transformation, Data Intelligence, and Modern Operations. Over the years, we have helped Fortune 500 and Global 2000 customers in technology integration development and implementation to accelerate our client's most important initiatives. People Tech Group has broadened its services by acquiring – the Ramp Group, our UX Design Studio, CodeSmart, our Government Division, and Fyrsoft, our Modern Data Center solution partner. Today we are the Digital-first and multi-cloud native organization with a presence across the globe. For further information write to us: Marketing@peopletech.com
About Laurel Group: Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with a presence in Silicon Valley, the Laurel Group was founded by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record in retained executive search focused on building executive teams for technology-enabled companies across multiple verticals. We spend every day meeting understanding, developing, and assessing executive talent before there is a need. Understanding who they are, what they are good at, and where they want to go in their careers. The results are simple – we deliver top executive talent to our clients.
About Aegis Company: Aegis is a Data and Analytics professional services company based in Bellevue, WA. We offer consulting, data platform modernization, analytics, and visualization services to enable digital transformation for our clients. As data is at the heart of digital transformation, Aegis brings business domain and state-of-the-art cloud data platform knowledge as key differentiators to their customer engagements. Aegis has centers in the US, Peru, and India to cater to regional customers. We create value for our clients, people, and investors through collaboration and being highly agile.
