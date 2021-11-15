Polyol Sweeteners Market To See Record Break Revenue $4,328.4 Million By 2028

Polyol Sweeteners Market

Increasing adoption in food and beverage industry and growing pharmaceutical application are the key factors driving market demand.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Polyol Sweeteners Market was valued at USD 2,844.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,328.4 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 5.6%. The growing demand to curb sugar in consumer products is a key factor influencing market demand. Polyol sweeteners have become widely accepted especially in food industry particularly in bakery and confectionery industry where serving sizes are generally smaller and sugar-free has become common. The portfolio of polyol sweeteners available in the market offer a wide range of benefits including heat stability, stability in cold and frozen products, ease of crystallization, and solubility among others which allows convenient replacement of sweeteners and sucrose in many formulations.

Growing health concerns associated with the consequent high intake of sweeteners and increasing consumption of low-calorie foods by the worldwide population are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. Based on scientific studies, the sweetness of polyol sweeteners varies from 25 to 100% as compared with table sugar, whereas artificial sweeteners are 30 to even 13,000 times sweeter than sucrose. Thus, the product is being increasingly adopted in beverages, ice cream chewing gum, chocolate, jams/jellies, yogurt and salad dressings in small amounts to achieve the desired level of sweetness. Moreover, polyols are being used as anti-caking agents and as stabilizers and thickeners.

Europe is projected to dominate the market in the forecast period. Rise in awareness towards weight management food and risks associated with high consumption of sugar is anticipated to boost demand. Presence of key market players in the region including Roquette Frères S.A. (France), Südzucker AG (Germany), and Tereos Starch & Sweeteners (France) is also expected to influence market growth.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Maltitol is anticipated to witness significant growth in the forecast period. Due to its low solubility and hygroscopicity and its positive impact on the machinability and texture of final products, mannitol is widely used for the production of chewing gum, and chewy sweets. Moreover, since mannitol is not cariogenic, it is also being used for oral care products.

• The application of polyol sweeteners in pharmaceutical sector is projected to boost in the coming years. Polyol such as the isomalt is used for powder blends and compression applications and for processing technologies such as wet granulation, roller compaction and fluid bed agglomeration in the pharmaceutical industry. Similarly, lactitol is registered as a pharmaceutical product, and is used as a laxative to prevent or treat constipation.

• Europe is projected to grow significantly in the forecast period. Consumers are more conscious about the importance of healthy routines and are increasingly adopting weight management foods. Moreover, the younger generations are now looking for foods that are healthy and are viable for the future. Sugar reduction is also becoming a popular trend, and many companies are introducing natural and healthier substitutes to sugar. According to Report by Barry Callebaut (Chocolate Company), 49% of global consumers are trying to limit their sugar intake.

• Key participants include Cargill (the U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (the U.S), E.I. Du Point De Nemours and Company (the U.S), Roquette Frères S.A. (France), Tereos Starch & Sweeteners (France), and Südzucker AG (Germany). Ingredion Incorporated is a key global ingredients solutions company offering sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials. The ingredients offered by the company are used majorly in food products, beverages, personal care items, and pharmaceuticals. The company is a major supplier of high-quality food and industrial ingredient solutions and has around 44 manufacturing plants located in North America, South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Polyol Sweetener Market on the basis of type, form, application and region:

Type (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Sorbitol

• Erythritol

• Maltitol

• Isomalt

• Xylitol

• Others

Form (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Powder

• Syrup

Application (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Food

• Beverages

• Dairy

• Oral Care

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

Source: https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-polyol-sweeteners-market

Key questions answered by the report

• What was the market size of global polyol sweeteners market in 2020 and what is the expected revenue CAGR during the forecast period?

• What is a major factor driving the growth of the polyol sweeteners market?

• Which region accounted for largest revenue share in the global polyol sweeteners market?

• Which are the top companies operating in the market?

