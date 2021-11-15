At CAGR 7.21 %, Laparoscopy Devices Market Size to hit USD 15.42 Billion by 2025 Says Brandessence Market Research

Market Players for Global Laparoscopy Devices Market Stryker Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH & Co KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Intuitive Surgical, (Japan), Karl Storz GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Microline Surgical, Medtronic PLC. Johnson & Johnson, Olympus Corporation, Conmed Corporation

Laparoscopy Devices Market Size is valued at USD 9.46 Billion in 2018 and Projected to reach USD 15.41 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.21% over the forecast period.

Original word for laparoscopy (Greek) ‘lapara’ translates to flank or the body parts between the ribs and the hip. The other part, ‘scopy’ refers to an examination with a scope. Laparoscopy has evolved in the medical field to become a minimally invasive surgery (MIS) conducted in the pelvis or abdomen using small incisions. The laparoscopy devices embed a long fiber optic cable system that makes way for distant, but accessible viewing. Laparoscopy tools are considered ideal for both diagnosing the condition and making therapeutic intervention. The laparoscopy devices are beneficial for patients for many reasons including minimizing post-operation pain, maintaining enhanced visual fields, speeding up recovery times, and maintaining an enhanced visual field. Today, laparoscopy devices are not just used for conventional surgeries like cholecystectomy. Today, these devices are widely used in removal of tumors in cancer treatment, hernia, gastrointestinal surgery, gynecology, and urology.

Laparoscopy Devices Market: An Overview

In the laparoscopy devices market, procedures like cholecystectomy promise major application, due to high incidences of gallbladder conditions. It is estimated that gallstone disease affects 10-15% of the population in developed societies. The high incidences of procedures like cholecystectomy, growing demand for MIS to treat the elderly, and promising advancement in application of laparoscopy devices in new applications remain key drivers of growth.

The advancements in laparoscopy devices have also made way for new key diagnostics like infertility tests for women. For example, in gynecology, the laparoscopy devices ends are placed near the naval, and public hairlines with the help of a special laparoscope, called a fertiloscope. The device is modified from its initial transvaginal application, and with the help of a dye test, to detect any blockage in the reproductive tract. In this procedure, a dark blue dye is passed through the cervix, with insertion of laparoscope to detect blockage.

The demand for laparoscopy also remains high in veterinary medicine today. Various surgeries applied to humans along with MIS practice are ideal for animals as well. For example, a study published in the Journal of American Veterinary Medical Association showed that dogs operated with laparoscopic devices experienced a significantly less pain (65%) as compared to those treated with conventional open methods. The high-costs of laparoscopy devices remain a major barrier to growth in the laparoscopy devices market for its veterinary application.

The laparoscopy devices also promise major advancement in Minimal Invasive Surgery , or MIS. Conventionally, surgeries remained complex due to limited visibility in inside organs, and handling of instrument. The growing advancement in technology like laparoscopy devices promise highly trained professional approach into surgical procedure, with minimum blood loss, reduction in pain, and proven better surgical outcome. Such procedures are essential for the growing elderly population around the world, which suffers from various chronic diseases including disability, cancers, Alzheimer’s, and others.

Laparoscopy Devices Market: Key Trends

Robotic laparoscopy remains a exciting new prospect for players in the laparoscopy devices market. The robotic laparoscopy promise new benefits including higher visual magnification, use of stimulators, higher stabilization of images, and reduced number of insertions for patients. The robotic surgery continues to create buzz in the laparoscopy devices market, much like its automatic application in other areas of medicine. For example, some experts report that it can potentially reduce burden on healthcare systems in underdeveloped regions, by providing access to several remote machines at distant locations. Furthermore, it also promises to deliver healthcare to soldiers injured in battle, without risking the lives of physicians. The promise of robotic laparoscopy has yet to come to fruition as lack of verifiable data, and high-costs of initial investments remain key barriers to growth.

Other non-robotic assistance systems like single-hand guided laparoscopic devices also promise to make way for new applications. These assistance systems are designed to enhance the capabilities of physicians by replacing the conventional static holding force during surgical procedures. Meanwhile, these also promise to embed benefits like higher stabilization for images, faster repositioning, lightweight constructions, and mobile medical care. The relatively lower-costs of these systems provide a more balanced equation for end-use of hospitals with key benefits like more easy-to-use application, robust, and versatile application.

Low cost mobile devices promise to transform key procedures like endoscopy in middle, and lower-income countries, where expansion of healthcare remains limited. It is estimated that HD cameras are widely available on most of today’s smartphones. Furthermore, these HD cameras promise sharp image qualities with the use of a 32mm scope, and features like dual-use cameras for delivering simultaneous imaging. The smartphone captures also promise improvements in audio, and video capturing without the loss of quality. Furthermore, connectivity with instant messaging promises instant documentation, teleconsultation, in critical situations like accurate diagnosis for emergency situations. The limited expansion of healthcare in new regions promises tremendous difficulties for expansion of conventional laparoscopy, considering the growing high costs of technology integration.

S-SILA and C-SILA surgical procedure promise reduction in number of operating professionals, with potential reduction in surgical costs. Furthermore, SILA promises a real alternative to C-SILA operating procedures with increased competent training for professionals. The growing demand for surgeries like appendicitis, and growing population of elderly remain key drivers of growth in the laparoscopy devices market. The growing population of elderly, and increased delay in surgeries, due to delays in procedures due to coronavirus pandemic remain promising ground for increased trials of SILA procedures.

Laparoscopy Devices Market: Competitive Analysis

The laparoscopy devices market is a fragmented, innovative, and competitive landscape. The growing demand for MIS surgeries, growing application of laparoscopy devices in new operating procedures, and growing population of elderly globally remain key drivers of market growth. The key players in the laparoscopy devices market have a strategic focus on innovation. Companies in the healthcare sector continue to spend as much as 50% total revenues in R&D promising innovative new dimensions to growth in the near future. The growing demand for patent registration, the increasing partnership between regional players in emerging markets, and increased awareness of surgery methods like MIS for the elderly, and other vulnerable patients remain promising growth drivers. Some key players in the laparoscopy devices market are Some of the major players in the Laparoscopic Instruments market include Stryker Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, (Japan), Karl Storz GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Microline Surgical, Karl Storz GmbH & Co KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Medtronic PLC. Johnson & Johnson, Olympus Corporation, Conmed Corporation

Global Laparoscopy Devices Market Segmentation:

By Types

Insufflation Devices

Laparoscope

Robotics-assisted Laparoscopic Devices

Trocar / Access Devices

Others

By Application

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Spinal Surgery

Bariatric Surgery

Others

By End-Users:

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

Others

