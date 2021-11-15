Wax Market Expected Worth USD 9.24 Billion by 2027 | Global Wax Industry Share, Trends, Business Revenue and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in the wax market are Sasol Limited, Sinopec, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, The International Group Inc, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A, The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company, PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A.), Kerax Limited, DEUREX AG, NIPPON SEIRO CO. LTD, Numaligarh Refinery Limited and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global wax market is set to gain impetus from their increasing usage in a wide range of applications, such as plastic & rubber additives, candle manufacturing, cosmetics, adhesives, polishes, and coatings. Wax also provides protection to packaged goods from moisture. The report further mentions that the wax market was valued at USD 7,288.9 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 9,249.2 million by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.





Fortune Business Insights™ presents a list of the organizations operating in the global market. They are as follows:

Sasol Limited (South Africa)

Sinopec (China)

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (Netherlands)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (USA)

The International Group Inc. (Canada)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Brazil)

The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company (Russia)

PDVSA (Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A.) (Venezuela)

Kerax Limited (UK)

DEUREX AG (Germany)

NIPPON SEIRO CO. LTD. (Japan)

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (India

Strahl & Pitsch, Inc. (USA)

CALWAX (USA)

Poth Hille & Co Ltd. (UK)

Cargill, Inc. (USA)

Samin Chemical (Iran)





Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Demand from Packaging Industry to Propel Growth

The emergence of end use industries, such as rubber, plastic, cosmetics, packaging, and candles is surging in the developing regions, namely, Latin America, Africa, and Asia Pacific. But the growth is low in the developed regions, such as Europe and North America. Hence, the ongoing industrialization is anticipated to create more opportunities for such end use industries in the countries situated in these regions. The demand for paraffin wax is high as it is used the most in corrugated packaging. This type of packaging is specially used to pack furniture, food, and similar other goods. The expansion of packaging sector in the developing regions worldwide would contribute to the wax market growth in the coming years. However, animal and plant-based wax involves high manufacturing cost. It may hamper growth.





Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Lead Stoked by Abundant Availability of Raw Materials

Based on geography, the market is divided into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America generated USD 1,940.0 million revenue in 2019. This growth is attributable to the U.S. as the country is considered to be the largest global importer and consumer of wax. Also, the high demand for premium quality bio-based and petroleum candles would aid growth in this region.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to lead the market during the forthcoming years. It is set to occur because of the increasing number of end use industries in various countries, as well as the availability of raw material in abundance. Japan, India, and China are the major markets in this region. India is one of the largest producers of beeswax in the world.





Segment-

Petroleum Segment to Grow Considerably Backed by Rising Usage of Paraffin

In terms of product type, the market is segregated into animal & plant, mineral, synthetic, and petroleum. Out of these, the petroleum segment held 63.5% wax market share in 2019 and would grow considerably throughout the forecast period. Petroleum products mainly consist of micro-crystalline type, petrolatum, and paraffin. Paraffin is the most commonly used product worldwide. It is highly versatile and possesses a low reactive nature. Therefore, it is best suited for several industrial applications. In addition to this, it is cost-effective, unlike the other types. The animal & plant segment would grow at a fast pace owing to the rising demand for non- carcinogenic, as well as bio-based non-toxic products.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Manufacturing New Products to Intensify Competition

The market consists of a large number of companies that are striving to keep up with the latest trends to cater to the needs of their growing consumer bases. They are doing so by either investing hefty amount of money on expansion projects, or are aiming to broaden portfolio by launching innovative products.





Below are two of the key industry developments:

February 2018 : Sasol, an integrated energy and chemical company based in South Africa, inaugurated the completion of its FT Wax Expansion Project (FTWEP). It would strengthen South Africa’s position in the wax industry. The company will now be able to produce high quality waxes equipped with unique characteristics.

: Sasol, an integrated energy and chemical company based in South Africa, inaugurated the completion of its FT Wax Expansion Project (FTWEP). It would strengthen South Africa’s position in the wax industry. The company will now be able to produce high quality waxes equipped with unique characteristics. February 2017: Kerax Limited, a manufacturer & supplier of waxes headquartered in England, introduced its new soy candle wax. It is named KeraSoy. These pillar candle and container waxes are specially developed by the company to manufacture candles with superb glass adhesion, excellent scent throw, and premium quality finish.





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends in Global Market Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

Global Wax Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Petroleum Wax Synthetic Wax Mineral Wax Animal & Plant Wax



TOC Continued…!





