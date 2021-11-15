Barcode Scanner Market Research Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

barcode scanner market trends

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Barcode Scanner Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global barcode scanner market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.

A barcode scanner, also known as a point-of-sale scanner or a barcode reader, refers to a handheld device used to read and record the information contained in a barcode. It consists of a lens, light source and light sensor for capturing and decoding barcodes. Some commonly used barcode scanners include camera-based scanners, laser scanners, pen wands and charge-coupled device (CCD) scanners. They find extensive applications in warehouse management as they provide a real-time overview of products stored in a warehouse.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Download free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/barcode-scanner-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing adoption of barcode scanners by retailers across the globe for a hassle-free recording of supplies and commodities represents the primary factor driving the market. Barcode scanners assist in recording information, such as date of manufacturing, product count, selling price and date of supply to the retailer, printed on the product packaging in the form of a barcode. Additionally, the rising popularity of these scanners across the healthcare sector for managing the medical records of patients has bolstered the market growth. Furthermore, the demand for barcode scanners has escalated as they help improve the accuracy of the recorded data by minimizing human error in recording and managing information online. Besides this, the introduction of two-dimensional (2D) barcodes, such as data matrix and quick response (QR) code, further increases the product applications across various sectors.

Global Barcode Scanner Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players being Bluebird Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Datalogic S.p.A (Hydra S.p.A), DENSO Corporation, Honeywell International Inc. (HON), JC Square (GMO Hosting & Security Inc.), SATO Holdings Corporation, Scandit AG, Toshiba TEC Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, etc.

For more information about this report visit: https://bit.ly/2YXHb60

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product, Type, Scanner Type, Technology, Component Type, End-User, and Region.

By Product:

Handheld Barcode Scanner

Stationary Barcode Scanner

By Type:

Wired Barcode Scanner

Wireless Barcode Scanner

By Scanner Type:

Rugged Barcode Scanner

Non-Rugged Barcode Scanner

By Technology:

Camera Based Reader

Charge Coupled Device Reader

Laser Scanner

Omni Directional Barcode Scanners

Pen Type Reader

RFID Reader

Smart Phone Based Scanner

Others

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By End-Use Sector:

Retail and Commercial

General Manufacturing

Healthcare

Logistics and Warehousing

Commercial Aviation

Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Browse Other Reports:

Artificial Intelligence Market Report 2021: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/550473889/artificial-intelligence-market-report-2021-industry-trends-segmentation-key-players-technology-and-forecast-to-2026

Fitness App Market Report 2021: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/550737283/fitness-app-market-report-2021-industry-insights-share-size-growth-trends-and-outlook-2026

Crowdfunding Market Report 2021-2026: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/550471479/crowdfunding-market-size-share-growth-analysis-report-2021-2026

Mobile Education Market Report 2021: https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/mobile-education-market-report-2021-industry-analysis-share-size-trends-and-forecast/

Managed Print Services Market Report 2021-26: https://www.globalbankingandfinance.com/managed-print-services-market-report-2021-26-industry-trends-size-share-growth-and-forecast/

Soft Skills Training Market 2021-26: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/553558274/soft-skills-training-market-2021-26-industry-trends-share-size-growth-and-forecast-report

Global Payment Gateways Market Share 2021-26: Top Companies, Investment Trend, Growth & Innovation Trends

Third-Party Banking Software Market Size: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/555071090/global-third-party-banking-software-market-size-to-expand-at-a-cagr-of-6-during-2021-2026

GAMING PERIPHERALS MARKET 2021-26: INDUSTRY TRENDS, SHARE, SIZE, GROWTH AND FORECAST REPORT

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.