North Chesterfield VA CPR AED First Aid Safety Training/Certification Updated

North Chesterfield, Virginia-based Richmond Training Concepts, a CPR and First Aid instruction and certification company serving the state and surrounding areas (804-592-1782), is updating class availability to reflect changes in CDC regulations.

As more Americans are being vaccinated and health restrictions are being lifted, many professionals are returning to work. For those whose jobs require CPR certification and First Aid and Safety Training, Richmond Training Concepts is updating its class schedule to provide increased course availability throughout fall and winter, 2021.

More information is available at https://www.richmondtrainingconcepts.com

Richmond Training Concepts offers CPR certification and CPR classes for the American Safety & Health Institute (ASHI), and the American Heart Association (AHA). CPR, First Aid and Safety Training class schedules for healthcare providers, businesses, community organizations and individuals looking for certification or recertification have been updated, as have associated health protocols in accordance with state regulations.

November and December 2021 Richmond Training programs and classes include a selection of AHA Basic Life Support (BLS) courses for healthcare professionals; ASHI CPR, AED and Basic First Aid combo classes; an ASHI CPR and AED Community & Workplace program; and ASHI Basic First Aid.

Instructors at Richmond Training come from a variety of backgrounds, including law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS personnel. Participants learn about real-life scenarios and best practices in a relaxed, welcoming environment where everyone is made to feel comfortable.

The company does its best to accommodate all learners and, upon consultation, is often able to work around participants’ schedules and locations to provide necessary training. The center offers programs for all experience levels, in both English and Spanish.

As the state’s premier, results-driven CPR and First Aid safety instruction company, Richmond Training Concepts has provided education and certification to individuals throughout the state and surrounding areas for nine years. They conduct weekly open classes at the Training Center on Midlothian Turnpike, and can arrange for group classes from 5 to 50 learners.

A recent graduate says, “Most informative CPR/AED training I’ve ever attended. Great experience. Great instructor.”

With an update in class availability and schedules to reflect the lifting of lockdown protocols and relaxed social gathering requirements, the team at Richmond Training Concepts is optimizing availability of CPR and First Aid certification instruction. Those whose work environments require these credentials can now find the education and hands-on training they need at the company’s North Chesterfield training center.

Name: John DeMott Organization: Richmond Training Concepts Address: 901 Moorefield Park Dr Suite 109, Richmond, VA 23236, United States Phone: +1-804-592-1782