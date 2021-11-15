Titan Hunters Announces IDO on GameFi and DAOmaker on November 18

/EIN News/ -- Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain game Titan Hunters has announced that its native token $TITA will have its dual IDO on DAO Maker and GameFi, on November 18, 2021. This will be its next milestone following an oversubscribed private sale round which raised more than $2 million.

The presale round was led by Icetea Labs and Rikeisoft and notable venture capitals (VCs) firms including DAOmaker, RR² Capital, GameFi, cinchblock, AU21 Capital, Basics Capital, Bull Perks, Exnetwork Capital, Alphamoon Capital, Vendetta Capital, Good Games Guild, Everse Capital, AV Star Capital, Chronos Ventures, Panda Capital, Maven, and Evangelion Capital.

GameFi Launchpad: Premium Game destination

GameFi is the all-encompassing hub for game finance. The platform services blockchain gamers, investors, and traders in one Guild and Aggregator alongside a launchpad exclusively for games.

Thanks to GameFi Launchpad, Titan Hunters can strengthen collaboration between different parties, including players, holders, and developers. GameFi Launchpad also provides extra public exposure to the game and what the project offers.

DAO Maker: Accelerating growth with Dao Pad

DAO Maker is a fundraising platform for retail ventures to raise funds for startups and projects. In particular, it acts as a bridge between the retail investors and the protocols during the fundraising process.

Consequently, DAO Maker, with its established track of records, aims to ensure that investors/ventures can safely participate in IDO events (e.g., Titan Hunters IDO), while young, promising protocols can raise funds to develop their products further.

About Titan Hunters

Titan Hunters is an MMORPG game with an incredible voxel graphic style and crypto-friendly, simple but addictive gameplay.

In Titan Hunters, players can become hunters to discover Titans' exciting and mysterious world and participate in heroic battles against epic bosses for rewards. Hunters can play solo or team up with other buddies to collect materials from fallen foes and craft new gears to subdue even deadlier Titans.

As an easily accessible but high-quality NFT game, they bring their players the best and safest environment via a free-to-play and invest-to-earn model for mass adoption.

Topebox: The brains behind the game

Topebox development team is behind global smash hits like Sky Dancer (Top 1 Game in US & China; Acquired by Bytedance for publishing rights in China; Google Play Editor Choice; and Best Indie Game by Apple) and Gun N Dungeons (incoming Hit Game with backing from Miniclip, a Tencent-owned European game publishing powerhouse with over 1 billion app downloads).

Titan Hunters is Topebox’s latest project - an attempt at disrupting the mobile gaming industry with the power of NFT.

