Saudi Arabia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Central to the scheme is fibre broadband and mobile data based on 5G. By mid-2021 fibre services were available to more than 3.5 million premises across the country. The success of the sector has been reflected in the decline in the number of DSL connections.





The reach of 5G networks has also been significant, with about half of the population able to access services. The three MNOs Zain KSA, Mobily, and STC cover most of the major cities with 5G. By June 2021, STC had built more than 4,000 5G towers covering 47 cities. In the next stage of its 5G rollout, the company intended to deploy an additional 2,500 towers to reach 71 new cities and towns.







