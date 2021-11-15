Submit Release
Yemen - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Yemen’s crumbling economy triggers MTN’s exit

Sydney, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets.


Rising poverty means that for a significant proportion of the population there is little chance of securing telecom services, and thus for telcos it is a challenge to generate revenue and secure sufficient surplus to invest in network maintenance or upgrades. As a result, mobile networks are largely based on GSM technology, which in turn has forestalled the creation of a mobile broadband sector.


Faced with these various difficulties, MTN Group recently confirmed its decision to exit Yemen, on the basis that its efforts provided insufficient compensation.


