Submit Release
News Search

There were 404 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,199 in the last 365 days.

Armenia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Military conflict and the global pandemic present dual crises for Armenia’s telecom sector

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Armenia-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


The purchase ended a long-running process beginning when Telecom Armenia’s previous owner, VEON, broke off talks with Ucom itself. This followed the arrest on corruption charges of a former finance minister who held a majority stake in Ucom, and the subsequent disappearance of his son and the head of Ucom’s Board of Directors.


Having pulled out of the deal with Ucom, VEON immediately went ahead and sold its local unit to Team. Ucom attempted to block the sale through the courts, but was unsuccessful. The sale represented a wider policy by VEON to focus on markets where it has better prospects of revenue growth.


Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Armenia-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au
Europe office: +44 207 097 1241
Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665

Primary Logo

You just read:

Armenia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Distribution channels: Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.