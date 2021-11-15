Submit Release
News Search

There were 405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,199 in the last 365 days.

Kuwait - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Kuwait continues to benefit from 5G investment

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Kuwait-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW
As in several other oil-dependent countries in the region, the government is looking to wean the economy away from oil and gas and to focus on ICT and knowledge-based services.

Achieving this is part of the reasoning behind the ambitious Kuwait Vision 2035 program, which has numerous parts affecting many sectors of society and the economy. Among them is the development of smart cities in the north of the country, the construction of which will carry on through to the end of the decade. New construction contracts generally specify a range of installations to create smart networks, while fibre networks currently being deployed are closely tied to efforts to widen the scope of smart city developments, and so ensure that new projects are provided with infrastructure capable of supporting smart concepts and applications. 5G plays an important part of the basic infrastructure required for these plans.
Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Kuwait-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au
Europe office: +44 207 097 1241
Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665

Primary Logo

You just read:

Kuwait - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Distribution channels: Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.