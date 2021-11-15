Submit Release
News Search

There were 405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,199 in the last 365 days.

Nepal - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Nepal’s broadband traffic grows but data rates remain low

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Nepal-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


In the fibre market in particular, telcos have extended the reach of their networks to many more areas, and have been able to offer relatively cheap services. This has resulted in a flurry of activity in the sector, with operators providing cheaper packages and with more generous data allowances in a bid to secure new subscribers or at least to retain existing ones.


Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Nepal-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au
Europe office: +44 207 097 1241
Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665

Primary Logo

You just read:

Nepal - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Distribution channels: Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.