Aerosol Cans Market Trends 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Global Forecast, and Report 2026

Aerosol Cans Market Report

IMARC Group expects the global aerosol cans market to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Aerosol Cans Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global aerosol cans market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026. Aerosol cans are self-contained handheld dispensers that spray out liquid particles in the form of spray, mist or foam. They are generally made using plastic, steel and aluminum to protect the contents from air, humidity, light and microorganisms. They comprise a valve, dip tube, shell, and liquified-gas propellant, which vaporizes the liquid product into fine particles. Nowadays, aerosol cans are widely used as they are more convenient and hermetically sealed with multi-layered laminations than other packaging formats.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerosol-cans-market/requestsample

Global Aerosol Cans Market Trends:

The global aerosol cans market is primarily driven by the escalating demand for cosmetics and personal care products like deodorants, hair sprays and body mists. Additionally, the widespread usage of spray paints across the automotive industry to offer personalization and protection to vehicles and the growing consumer awareness regarding the recyclability and reusability of aerosol cans have augmented the product demand. Furthermore, the increasing product adoption across the agriculture sector for spraying fertilizers and insecticides, elevating incomes, and changing lifestyles are some of the other factors anticipated to drive the market further.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerosol-cans-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Aero-pack Industries Inc.

• Ardagh Group

• Arminak & Associates

• Alucon

• Ball Corporation

• Bharat Containers

• CCL Containers

• Colep

• Crown Holdings Inc.

• DS Containers Inc.

• Exal

• Jamestrong

• Nampak

• Spray Products Corp.

• WestRock

Breakup by Product Type:

• Straight Wall Aerosol Cans

• Necked-In Aerosol Cans

• Shaped Aerosol Cans

Breakup by Material:

• Aluminum

• Steel

• Plastic

• Others

Breakup by Propellant Used:

• Compressed Gas Propellant

• Liquefied Gas Propellant

Breakup by Capacity:

• <100ml

• 100-250 ml

• 251-500 ml

• > 500ml

Breakup by Application:

• Personal Care Products

• Household Products

• Healthcare Products

• Automotive Products

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Latest Market Research Reports by IMARC Group (2021-2026):

• Home Audio Equipment Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/home-audio-equipment-market

• In-Vitro Diagnostics Packaging Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/in-vitro-diagnostics-packaging-market

• Electric Power Transmission and Distribution Equipment Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electric-power-transmission-distribution-equipment-market

• Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/biodegradable-mulch-films-market

• Educational Robot Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/educational-robot-market

• Over the Top (OTT) Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/over-the-top-market

• Electrophysiology Devices Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electrophysiology-devices-market

• Satellite Manufacturing and Launch System Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/satellite-manufacturing-launch-system-market

• Handbag Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/handbag-market

• Digital Signage Market Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/digital-signage-market

Also Read:

China Hand Sanitizer Market Research Report

Italy Hand Sanitizer Market Research Report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.