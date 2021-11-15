Peru - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Peru’s telecom sector struggles to retain traction following Covid-induced lockdowns

In October 2020, the regulator amended Peru’s national frequency allocation plan to allow operators with concessions in the 3.5GHz band (originally assigned for fixed wireless services) to use the spectrum for 5G. Entel and Claro in March 2021 both launched 5G-services in Lima, offering downlink speeds of up to 50Mb/s. The mobile market leader Movistar also has the concession to enable it to roll out 5G services, but may await the allocation of spectrum at auction.





The spectrum tender has tentatively been delayed to the second half of 2021. The intention is to award 60MHz in the AWS-3 bands, while 30MHz in the 2.3GHz band will also be made available for operators to expand their LTE coverage, with the understanding that this may also be used for future 5G deployments.





More spectrum will be required to meet future demand for 5G services. In anticipation of this, the regulator announced in May 2021 that 1200MHz of spectrum in the 26GHz band would also be allocated to future 5G use.







