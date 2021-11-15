Croatia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Croatia’s MNOs on cusp of expanding 5G with new spectrum

The largest players in the sector remain Hrvatski Telekom, United Group, and A1 Croatia. United Group in July 2021 acquired Optima Telekom, the second largest provider after Hrvatski Telekom.





There will be significant developments in the mobile market later in 2021 after the regulator issues licences for 5G services following a multi-spectrum auction. The deployment of 5G is considered crucial to meeting the government’s broadband targets, which are themselves aligned to the European Commission’s Digital Europe 2025 ambitions.







