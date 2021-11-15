Argentina - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Argentina’s telecom regulator releases ARS671.6 million to boost national broadband connectivity

4-3.8GHz range in 2022. Spectrum in the higher bands (24GHz and 28GHz) will not become available for auction until at least 2023



However, the regulator has enabled mobile operators to test their 5G capabilities under a range of trial licenses. Movistar and Ericsson performed the first trial using 28GHz mmWave spectrum in 2017, while Telecom Personal worked with Nokia in 2018 to trial 5G using 400MHz of spectrum in the same band. The company then switched to Huawei for trials in Córdoba in 2019, providing data rates of up to 1.8Gb/s.



Telecom Personal ultimately became the first MNO to activate 5G services in Argentina, in February 2021, initially in areas of Buenos Aires and Rosaria. Instead of waiting for the 5G spectrum auctions to be completed, Telecom Personal has launch 5G services using re-farmed LTE spectrum.







