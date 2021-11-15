Submit Release
Turkey - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Turkey makes progress with its own-built satellite

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets.


This will also be supported by 5G, though a tender for suitable spectrum is not expected to be held until 2022 and commercial services are thus unlikely before 2023.


In the meantime, the MNOs including Vodafone Turkey and Turkcell press on with 5G trials, including those involving participating factories.


