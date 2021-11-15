Key Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Market Driver Is Rapid Technological Development

Heavy And Civil Engineering Construction Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological development was a driver of the heavy and civil engineering construction market during the historic period. Markets such as foundation, structure, and building exterior contractor which involve technology benefited from this trend during the historic period. Areas of rapid technological change include smart highways, 3D concrete printing, drone surveying, kinetic roads, 'tiny houses' and solar roads. Due to the advancement in technology the demand for better infrastructure increased and positively impacted the demand in heavy and civil engineering construction.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global heavy and civil engineering construction market, accounting for 37% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global market. Africa was the smallest region in the global heavy and civil engineering construction market.

The global heavy and civil engineering construction market size is expected to grow from $1.53 trillion in 2020 to $1.62 trillion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.10 trillion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The offshore productivity or the productivity of marine contractors has been increasing in recent years owing to better automation and monitoring technologies. This increase in productivity is seen particularly in dredging, land reclamation and offshore construction of oil platforms, and can be attributed to mechanical technology improvements, automation and better monitoring of offshore construction projects. For example, in Belgium, home to two of the world’s five biggest dredgers, marine contractors’ productivity gains have surpassed productivity figures for the entire building sector. DEME, a Belgian dredging company, is using modular build technique to build an 8.6 km-long quay in Singapore, using watertight concrete chambers made in a factory on land. Offshore productivity gains have significantly reduced dredging costs, thus making land reclamation more attractive. For instance, Major marine contractors include Jenkins Marine, Teignmouth Maritime Services and Edwards Diving Services.

Major players covered in the global heavy and civil engineering construction market are China Railway Group Ltd; China Railway Construction Corporation Limited; China Communications Construction Croup ltd, Bechtel Corporation, Power Construction Corp Of China.

TBRC’s global heavy and civil engineering construction market report is segmented by type into utility system construction, highway, street, and bridge construction, other heavy and civil engineering construction, by organization size into large enterprises, small and medium enterprises.

