Fiji - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

TFL announces plan to expand fibre infrastructure to more parts of the country

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Fiji-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


In mid-2021 the Australian government pressed Telstra to acquire Digicel Pacific, including the latter’s units in Fiji, Nauru, PNG, Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu. The $1.6 billion deal was agreed in the following October, with Telstra to contribute $270 million and the Australia government making a $1.33 billion contribution via Export Finance Australia (EFA).

Key developments:

  • Australian government contributes $1.33 billion of the $1.6 billion cost for Telstra to acquire Digicel Pacific;
  • Fiji’s health and economy devastated by the Delta variant of Covid-19.
  • Fiji government announces a 30-year tax holiday and duty concessions for any company wishing to invest more than FJD$40 million in submarine networks and associated infrastructure development. 
  • TFL announces a five-year plan to expand fibre infrastructure to more parts of the country.
  • The Gondwana-2 international submarine cable to Fiji is due for completion in early-2022.
  • Digicel launches an Internet Payment Gateway (IPG) service in partnership with BSP.
  • This quarterly update includes the regulator’s market data to December 2020, telcos’ financial and operating data to H1 2021, and recent market developments.


Companies covered in this report include:

Amalgamated Telecom Holdings (ATH), Telecom Fiji (TFL), Fiji International Telecommunications (FINTEL), Kacific Broadband Satellites, Southern Cross Cable Network (SCCN), Vodafone Fiji (VFL), Digicel Fiji, Inkk Mobile, Unwired Fiji, Fintel Internet Services (Kidanet).


Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Fiji-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


