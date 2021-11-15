Submit Release
News Search

There were 329 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,123 in the last 365 days.

Papua New Guinea - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

TPG Telecom begins work to upgrade the PPC-1 cable to 12Tb/s

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Papua-New-Guinea-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW
This has had some results thus far, with the government in 2017 having largely financed the Coral Sea Cable linking Australia with PNG and the Solomon Islands. Vocus secured the contract to build the system, neatly addressing the security concerns over the initial choice of Huawei being involved in the cable project.

In mid-2021 the Australian government pressed Telstra to acquire Digicel Pacific, including the latter’s units in Fiji, Nauru, PNG, Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu. The $1.6 billion deal was agreed in the following October, with Telstra to contribute $270 million and the Australia government making a $1.33 billion contribution via Export Finance Australia (EFA).

Key developments:

  • PIPE Pacific Cable is upgraded from 8Tb/s to 12Tb/s;
  • Kumul Submarine Cable Network System 1 is lit;
  • Digitec builds out a greenfield LTE network;
  • PNG rolls out ‘Get Connected’ training with the ITU to boost digital transformation;
  • Australian government provides funds to acquire Digicel’s Pacific operations;
  • Kacific-1 satellite services are made available;
  • Report update includes an assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.


Companies mentioned in this report include:

Kumul Telikom, Telikom PNG, PNG DataCo, Bmobile (Vodafone), Digicel, Kacific Broadband Satellites


Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Papua-New-Guinea-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW


Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au
Europe office: +44 207 097 1241
Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665

Primary Logo

You just read:

Papua New Guinea - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Distribution channels: Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.