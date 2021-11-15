Global Milk And Butter Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Milk And Butter Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Milk And Butter Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Milk And Butter Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the milk and butter market is expected to grow from $299.72 billion in 2020 to $316.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $417.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. The increasing demand for local, sustainable and organic food production is expected to positively impact the milk and butter manufacturing market during the forecast period.

The milk and butter market consists of sales of milk and butter by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce processed milk products such as pasteurized milk, cream, creamery butter, sour cream and fluid milk dairy substitutes from soybeans and other non-dairy substances. The companies in the industry package and distribute their products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments.

Trends In The Global Milk And Butter Market

The internet of things (IoT) technology is increasingly being used to track dairy products including milk and butter and to ensure safe product handling. IoT technology consists of a network of devices, vehicles or other items that continuously exchange data and provide insights about a process or system. This technology is being used to track ingredients being used in products. Equipment connected to the internet in trucks and storage coolers can be used to monitor dairy products and tag them with environmental conditions like temperature or location that provide information about safe product handling during transportation. For instance, the Chinese government implemented the National Food Quality Safety Traceability Platform, using IoT technology to improve quality and safety of food production supply chains.

Global Milk And Butter Market Segments:

The global milk and butter market is further segmented:

By Type: Milk-Dairy, Butter

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others

By Application: Food, Beverages, Intermediate Products, Condiments, Other

Subsegments Covered: Butter Milk, Powdered Milk, Liquid Milk, Concentrated Milk

By Geography: The global dairy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific milk and butter market accounts for the largest share in the global milk and butter market.

Milk And Butter Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides milk and butter market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global milk and butter market, milk and butter market share, milk and butter market players, milk and butter market segments and geographies, milk and butter market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The milk and butter market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country, Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Milk And Butter Market Organizations Covered: Nestle, Danone, Arla Foods, Müller Group, Lactalis.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

