Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market to reach USD 8,383.2 Million by 2026 | Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis, Industry Forecast

Key Companies in Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market are Pfizer, Roche, Merck, Novartis, Orion Pharma, UCB, Teva Pharmaceutical, Vertical Pharmaceuticals, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Impax Laboratories, Lundbeck and Others Key Players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market is likely to grow in the coming years due to the growing emphasis on the treatment of Parkinson's disease. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Parkinson’s Disease Drugs: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 4,500.0 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 8,383.2 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1%.

FDA Clears ‘Rytary’ capsule

In 2015, Impax Pharmaceuticals announced that it has received approval from the FDA for the clinical use of Rytary. This drug was a formulation of carbidopa and levodopa and has recorded excellent clinical results for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The company announced that it has manufactured oral capsules with the combination of carbidopa and levodopa.


The company states that the Rytary capsule can help reduce the time needed for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The oral form of drug delivery eliminates the need for an invasive method. This, in turn, is likely to affect the demand for Rytary capsules positively. Increasing demand for Rytary will have a positive impact on the global market and is likely to favor the growth of the market in the coming years.


Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details
Forecast Period 2018 to 2026
Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 8.1%
2028 Value Projection USD 8383.2 Million
Base Year 2018
Market Size in 2020 USD 4500.0 Million
Historical Data for 2014 to 2018
No. of Pages 133
Segments covered Drugs, Route of Administration, Distribution Channels and Geography
Growth Drivers Decarboxylase Inhibitors to Register the Highest CAGR
Europe to Lead the Market in 2018
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and UCB S.A to Account for More Than Half of the Market Share in Terms of Revenue


FDA Approves Two New Drugs for Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease

Increasing usage approvals are contributing to the growth of the global Parkinson's disease drugs market. The Food and Drug Administration recently cleared two new drugs for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. The drug approvals for Rytary and Duopa will emerge as breakthroughs in the healthcare industry.

AbbVie gets FDA Nod for Orphan Drug ‘Duopa’

The report includes an in-depth analysis of various drug approvals and their effect on the global market. In addition to the clearance for Rytary, the FDA approved another drug in the same year which was also associated with the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. ‘AbbVie’, a pharmaceutical company, announced that it had received approval for the commercialization of its ‘Duopa’.

The duopa can be used for treating fluctuations in patients diagnosed with advanced Parkinson's disease. The Duopa was classified as an orphan drug as it is used to treat a rare disease that is affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States.


Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the aforementioned drug approvals may have a direct impact on the vendor scale. Competitors are likely to be encouraged by the approvals for Parkinson’s disease drugs. This, in turn, is likely to favor growth of the global market in the coming years.

Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the companies that are adopting exceptional business strategies in the global Parkinson's disease drugs market. The report includes assesses the impact that these companies have on the global market. The report also includes the latest mergers and acquisitions and company agreements, along with their effect on the global Parkinson's disease drugs market


Some of the leading companies that are operating in the global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market are

  • Pfizer
  • Roche
  • Merck
  • Novartis
  • Orion Pharma
  • UCB
  • Teva Pharmaceutical
  • Vertical Pharmaceuticals
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Impax Laboratories
  • Lundbeck


TOC Followed by:

  • Introduction
    • Research Scope
    • Market Segmentation
    • Research Methodology
    • Definitions and Assumptions
  • Executive Summary
  • Market Dynamics
    • Market Drivers
    • Market Restraints
    • Market Opportunities
    • Market Trends
  • Key Insights
    • Prevalence of Parkinson's Disease - For Key Countries, 2018
    • Regulatory Scenario - For Key Countries
    • Patent Snapshot
  • 4.4 New Product Launch
    • Pipeline Analysis
    • Key Industry Developments -Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
  • Global Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class
      • Decarboxylase Inhibitors
      • DopamineAgonists
      • Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitors
      • Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT) Inhibitors
      • Others
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Route of Administration
      • Oral
      • Injection
      • Transdermal
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
      • Hospital Pharmacy
      • Retail Pharmacy
      • Online Stores
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
      • North America
      • Europe
      • Asia Pacific
      • Latin America
      • Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued……….!!!!!!!


Parkinson's Disease Drugs Market to reach USD 8,383.2 Million by 2026 | Market Projection By Technology, Major key players, Growth, Revenue, CAGR, Regional Analysis, Industry Forecast

