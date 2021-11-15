Submit Release
Vanuatu - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

Improved international connectivity driving broadband service uptake

In mid-2021 the Australian government pressed Telstra to acquire Digicel Pacific, including the latter’s units in Fiji, Nauru, PNG, Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu. The $1.6 billion deal was agreed in the following October, with Telstra to contribute $270 million and the Australia government making a $1.33 billion contribution via Export Finance Australia (EFA).

Key developments:

  • Launch of the Kacific-1 satellite to improve broadband capacity and access;
  • ICN2 cable expected to be ready for service later in 2021;
  • Gondwana-2 international submarine cable due for completion in early 2022;
  • Report update includes an assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, regulator’s market data for 2018, recent market developments.


Companies covered in this report include:

Amalgamated Telecom Holdings (ATH), Vodafone Vanuatu (formerly Telecom Vanuatu), Digicel Vanuatu


