South Pacific Islands benefiting from improved international telecoms infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/South-Pacific-Islands-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW







In mid-2021 the Australian government pressed Telstra to acquire Digicel Pacific, including the latter’s units in Fiji, Nauru, PNG, Samoa, Tonga, and Vanuatu. The $1.6 billion deal was agreed in the following October, with Telstra to contribute $270 million and the Australia government making a $1.33 billion contribution via Export Finance Australia (EFA).





Key developments:





Australian government contributes $1.33 billion of the $1.6 billion cost for Telstra to acquire Digicel Pacific;

Kacific-1 satellite improves the region’s international connectivity;

Additional submarine cables come online, with more due in the next two years;

GSM services still in widespread use in many Pacific Island countries;

Fiji leading the way in both LTE deployment as well as 5G readiness;



Companies mentioned in this report include:



Kumul Telikom, Telikom PNG, PNG DataCo, Digicel, Amalgamated Telecom Holdings (ATH), Telecom Fiji (TFL), Fiji International Telecommunications (Fintel), Kacific Broadband Satellites, Southern Cross Cable Network (SCCN), Vodafone Fiji (VFL), Inkk Mobile, Unwired Fiji, Fintel Internet Services (Kidanet), Our Telekom (Breeze), Bmobile-Vodafone, O3b, Solomon Island Submarine Cable Company, Office des Postes et Télécommunications de Nouvelle-Calédonie (OPT-NC), Amper, Blue Sky Samoa, Telecom Vanuatu (TVL), Office des Postes et Télécommunications (OPT), Tahiti Nui Telecommunications, Galileo, Vini, Honotua Cable, Vodafone Polynesia.



Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/South-Pacific-Islands-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665