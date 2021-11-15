Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Worth USD 155.48 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 13.9%

Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market Development, Current Market Situation And Future Outlook” — Coherent Market Insights

global video surveillance and VSaaS market is estimated to be valued at US$ 56.46 billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.9 % over the forecast period (2021-2028)

Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area business expanding, and technological innovations

Growing focus of governments in smart cities is expected to boost global video surveillance and VSaaS market growth over the forecast period. Governments of many countries are focused on smart city projects, which in turn, is boosting investments in VSaaS. For instance, in June 2015, the Government of India launched ‘100 Smart Cities Mission’ project, under which government approved US$ 14 billion. Smart cities have extensive deployment of networked video surveillance systems since the smart city concept is about information collection, storage, and distribution. Moreover, crime prevention is a major concern in smart cities since they are major hub of economic activities and preferred targets for terrorist activities and criminal offences. There is a high demand for cloud-hosted VSaaS, owing to its benefits including cost-effectiveness, scalability, and the low total cost of ownership, reliability, low maintenance, and reduced workloads.

Major Key players in this Market:

Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Agent Video Intelligence, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd, GeoVision, Inc., Canary Connect, Inc., Pelco, Inc., Honeywell Security Group, Homeboy, Inc., D-Link Systems, Inc., NETGEAR Inc., Genetec, Inc., FLIR Systems, Inc., Panasonic System Networks Co. Ltd, Axis Communications AB, Cisco Systems Inc., and Robert Bosch GmbH.

This statistic report indicates the growth opportunities of the global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market. It also puts light on the segmentation aspects of the global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market industry. Along with that, this report also gives information related to the regional classification and its impact on the global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market demands.

Segments covered:

By Component

Hardware (Cameras, Recorders and Storag,Encoders, Monitors)

Software (Video Analytics, Video Management Software (VMS))

Services (Hosted service, Managed service, Hybrid service)

By Type

Analog Video Surveillance and VSaaS

IP-based Video Surveillance and VSaaS

By End user Application

Residential

Retail

Business Organization

Transportation

Government Buildings

Hospitality

Industrial

Stadiums

Others

Regional Outlook:

The report on the global Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market demonstrates each factor grounded on regions and other parts. This report outlines the features that are impacting the request worldwide. The countries considered in the report are the Us, Canada, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, and numerous further. The request has registered outstanding growth in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and other regions.

