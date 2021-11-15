Liquid Handling Technology Market Trends, On-going Demand, Opportunities, Segmentation, and Forecast till 2027

Reports And Data

Increasing investments in the drug development process is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global liquid handling technology market is forecasted to reach USD 6,323.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The liquid handling technology market is observing rapid growth attributed to its increasing application in the drug discovery process. Quality control using liquid handling technology is crucial in compound preparation & management, due to the introduction of variability by compound volume errors in assays, even if it is the most robust one. During the early phase of compound preparation, it is essential that liquid-based solution volumes must be correct for precise analysis at a later stage. Identification and correction for liquid handling error at the early stage in the drug discovery process lead to saving time, resources, and money.

Automated liquid handlers find usage in running drug compounds through ADMET assays that are beneficial in assessing absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion, and toxicity characteristics. ADMET testing provides in-depth know-how about the drug interaction with the human body, and this data profile is vital in the decision-making process to carry out or stop any further development.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is having a significant impact on the pharmaceutical industry. There is a growing urgency to improve the care of affected people, as well as healthy individuals, by enhancing their immune strength by medication through various delivery modes. Further, a wide range of drugs and vaccinations are in the trial phase, and many more are being developed by pharmaceutical companies and research institutes to curb the spread of the virus, as well as cure the patients. All these factors are playing in a significant role in boost the demand of liquid handling technology, which is essential in the drug discovery and ADME toxicology testing process.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are among the fastest-growing sectors, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. The industry is vital for its life-saving medical innovation that improves people's health and quality of life in a country. Rapid technological advancements, continued growth in the biologics field, and an increase in medication manufacture and distribution all contribute to the pharma and healthcare industries' enormous growth. Rapid technological advancements include Artificial Intelligence (AI), blockchain, virtual reality, additive manufacturing, medical imaging and other Industry 4.0 technologies is revolutionizing pharma and healthcare industry. Pharmaceutical firms create jobs in technical assistance, scientific research, and production, as well as develop drugs to improve health, eradicate diseases, and extend life expectancy.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Liquid Handling Technology market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolios to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Liquid Handling Technology market.

Key companies profiled in the report are:

AutoGen Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Analytik Jena AG, Aurora Biomed Inc., Biotek Instruments Inc., Corning Inc., Formulatrix Inc., Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, and Lonza Group AG, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The gradually smaller group of drug compounds moving through each drug discovery process stage causes liquid handling error very costly and, in turn, drives the demand for liquid handling technology.

• In genomics research laboratories, the preparation of the sample is the experiment’s bottleneck, predominantly when it comes to high-throughput NGS. Thus, an increasing number of genomics laboratories are adopting liquid-handling automation to achieve an efficient and economical sequencing workflow.

• Manual liquid handling technology such as hand pipetting is considered fast in small applications when carried out by a skilled professional. Although, manual liquid handling technology is easy and direct, it does present risks associated with technician-to-technician variability.

• Europe contributed to the second-largest market share in 2019, due to the increasing R&D activities in the drug discovery process and the pharmaceutical sector's growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the global liquid handling technology market on the basis of component, product type, application, end-user, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Automated Workstations

o Standalone Liquid Handlers

o Integrated Liquid Handlers

• Small Devices

o Burettes

o Pipettes

o Dispensers

o Others

• Consumables

o Reagents

o Tubes & Plates

o Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Automated Liquid Handling

• Semi-Automated Liquid Handling

• Manual Liquid Handling

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Drug Discovery

• ADMET Research

• Cancer & Genomic Research

• Bioprocessing

• Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

The report offers extensive summary of the top companies and also provides strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants to provide a competitive edge to the readers. The reports were collected using primary and secondary research methodologies.

Regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

In addition to corporate strategy, Liquid Handling Technology market throws light on different properties to curb the progress of fuel or industry. The focus is more on applicable sales strategies to increase the company’s productivity to achieve higher economic performance. Research reports use effective graphical presentation techniques such as tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and info graphics.

Important Coverage in the Liquid Handling Technology Market Report:

• Detailed analysis of Global Liquid Handling Technology Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

• Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

• Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Liquid Handling Technology industry and their futuristic growth outlook

• Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Finally, all aspects of the Liquid Handling Technology market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

