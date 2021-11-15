Mobile Marketing Market Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2020 -2027

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY, BC, CANADA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile marketing market size reached USD 66.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 23.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

The Mobile Marketing market is further segmented in terms of applications, end-user, end-use, geographic presence, by-products as well as services.

The BFSI segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of mobile marketing solutions and services in the BFSI sector.

Factors such as rising adoption of mobile marketing solutions and services by businesses in countries in North America are expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players in the market include Google LLC, Inmobi Technology Services Private Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Marketo, Inc., Amobee, Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Limited), Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Chartboost Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Twitter Inc.

The study further serves as a unique research for stakeholders, product owners, and field marketing executives looking for actionable data and unique resource on market size, share, and growth. The market intelligence report gives business evangelists an authority to review the major trends, opportunities, and challenges expected to shape the future of the industry during the estimated period.

Regional scope: - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA

You Can Download Free Sample PDF Copy of Mobile Marketing Market at https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/662

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

QR Codes

SMS

MMS

Mobile Web

Push Notifications

In-App Messages

Location Based Marketing

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Media & Entertainment

Retail

Automotive

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Travel & Tourism

Others

The study has been conducted on the basis of inputs from the industry leaders.

Here are the questions we answer...

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the Mobile Marketing market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the Mobile Marketing market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2020 and 2027?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the Mobile Marketing market growth worldwide?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Mobile Marketing Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Mobile Marketing Market Definition

1.2. Mobile Marketing Market Research Scope

1.3. Mobile Marketing Market Methodology

1.4. Mobile Marketing Market Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Mobile Marketing Market Key Insights

Chapter 4. Mobile Marketing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Mobile Marketing Market By Products Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Mobile Marketing Market By Types Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Mobile Marketing Market By Applications Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 8. Mobile Marketing Market By End Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 9. Mobile Marketing Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Continued…