Ministry of Public Works and Housing Introduces Infrastructure Investment Opportunities in Indonesia
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indonesia Pavilion introduces potential investment opportunities on a number of infrastructure development projects by the 7th week of Expo 2020 Dubai through the many eventful Business Forums related to regulations and investment opportunities in the construction sector in Indonesia. Infrastructure development is a top priority for President Joko Widodo regarding connectivity, water resources, and housing across the nation.
Indonesia is seeking a budget with a total of USD430 billion. Out of the required funding, 30% will be covered by the state budget. To cover 70% of the financial gap, the Government of Indonesia has issued several policies to remain competitive and attractive, such as creative toll road financing schemes and tax incentives for new investment. In addition, the Government has also issued a Job Creation Law which opens up great opportunities for entrepreneurs to invest in Indonesia's infrastructure The Minister of Public Works and Housing further stated that there are two platforms that entrepreneurs can use to invest in the infrastructure sector. First as a Foreign-Owned Limited Liability Company and second as a Foreign Construction Services Business entity.
"Currently, there are 24 solicited and unsolicited projects worth USD 19 billion, of which 10 Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects are ready to be offered worth USD 9.2 billion. The projects consist of 9 toll road projects and one dam project," said Minister of Public Works and Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono.
Other than compelling Business Forums, the Indonesia Pavilion also broadcasts digital content related to the Ministry of Public Works and Housing support for the 5 Super Priority Tourism Destinations (DPSP), the development of eastern Indonesia, increasing accessibility between regions, and developing special areas. Five Super Priority Tourism Destinations (DPSP) are part of the “10 New Bali” program launched by the government. The destinations included in these 5 DPSPs are Lake Toba, Borobudur Temple, Lombok-Mandalika, Labuan Bajo, and Likupang. These five destinations can be both a tourist attraction and foster a creative economic ecosystem that involves local residents.
The Ministry of Public Works and Housing supports infrastructure development for each DPSP planned in an integrated manner. Activities include structuring areas, increasing access, providing raw and clean water, managing waste, sanitation, and improving people's housing through a master plan for infrastructure development.
In addition to establishing the World Expo and business forum at the Indonesia Pavilion, the Ministry of Public Works and Housing is also holding a Virtual Exhibition "Infrastructure for A Better Tomorrow" on 12-30 November 2021. The exhibition utilizes internet media and can be easily accessed on www.digitalexpo.pu.go page where visitors are invited to explore the Ministry of Public Works and Housing virtual booth. This virtual exhibition is also equipped with a collection of digital books that visitors can download, infrastructure video content and interactive 360 videos, photo documentation of infrastructure, and information panels related to potential investment opportunities in Indonesia.
Media Liaison Officer
Indonesia is seeking a budget with a total of USD430 billion. Out of the required funding, 30% will be covered by the state budget. To cover 70% of the financial gap, the Government of Indonesia has issued several policies to remain competitive and attractive, such as creative toll road financing schemes and tax incentives for new investment. In addition, the Government has also issued a Job Creation Law which opens up great opportunities for entrepreneurs to invest in Indonesia's infrastructure The Minister of Public Works and Housing further stated that there are two platforms that entrepreneurs can use to invest in the infrastructure sector. First as a Foreign-Owned Limited Liability Company and second as a Foreign Construction Services Business entity.
"Currently, there are 24 solicited and unsolicited projects worth USD 19 billion, of which 10 Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects are ready to be offered worth USD 9.2 billion. The projects consist of 9 toll road projects and one dam project," said Minister of Public Works and Housing, Basuki Hadimuljono.
Other than compelling Business Forums, the Indonesia Pavilion also broadcasts digital content related to the Ministry of Public Works and Housing support for the 5 Super Priority Tourism Destinations (DPSP), the development of eastern Indonesia, increasing accessibility between regions, and developing special areas. Five Super Priority Tourism Destinations (DPSP) are part of the “10 New Bali” program launched by the government. The destinations included in these 5 DPSPs are Lake Toba, Borobudur Temple, Lombok-Mandalika, Labuan Bajo, and Likupang. These five destinations can be both a tourist attraction and foster a creative economic ecosystem that involves local residents.
The Ministry of Public Works and Housing supports infrastructure development for each DPSP planned in an integrated manner. Activities include structuring areas, increasing access, providing raw and clean water, managing waste, sanitation, and improving people's housing through a master plan for infrastructure development.
In addition to establishing the World Expo and business forum at the Indonesia Pavilion, the Ministry of Public Works and Housing is also holding a Virtual Exhibition "Infrastructure for A Better Tomorrow" on 12-30 November 2021. The exhibition utilizes internet media and can be easily accessed on www.digitalexpo.pu.go page where visitors are invited to explore the Ministry of Public Works and Housing virtual booth. This virtual exhibition is also equipped with a collection of digital books that visitors can download, infrastructure video content and interactive 360 videos, photo documentation of infrastructure, and information panels related to potential investment opportunities in Indonesia.
Media Liaison Officer
Indonesia Pavilion
mirta.de2021@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter